Detective Testifies That Tory Lanez Yelled ‘Dance B—h!’ at Megan Thee Stallion Before Shooting Her | Billboard News

By Ciara McVey
Billboard
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a report, the prosecution laid out its case...

www.billboard.com

94.5 PST

Tory Lanez Allegedly Yelled ‘Dance, Bitch’ Before Shooting at Megan Thee Stallion’s Feet, According to Testimony From Police Officer – Report

UPDATE (Dec. 15):. Tory Lanez spoke out against the reports in connection to his preliminary hearing via Twitter on Tuesday (Dec. 14), writing, "NAH … i need someone to REPORT what was REALLY said in court today, 45 minutes of my lawyer stating contradictory evidence that proves my innocence should never come back as one false story forced to the media."
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Badazz Says He Would Never Admit To Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

The trial that Hip Hop has been waiting for begins next week and people are continuing to weigh in about the Megan The Stallion shooting. The incident occurred in July 2020 when Megan was reportedly in a vehicle with Tory Lanez, his security guard, and Megan's former best friend, Kelsey Nicole. Following the shooting, Megan took to Instagram Live to say implicitly that Tory was the person who pulled the trigger, but a lawyer recently stated that the others in the vehicle have said Lanez is not responsible.
Shine My Crown

Tory Lanez's Attorney Claims Gunshot Residue Proves Megan Thee Stallion Was Shot By Former BFF, Kelsey Nicole

The attorney for Tory Lanez has issued a statement, where he appears to indicate that Megan Thee Stallion was shot by her former best friend, Kelsey Nicole, and not Lanez. "Today in court it was revealed that an independent witness reported to the LAPD that he observed a fight break out between the two women in the car, just prior to the shooting," the statement to XXL reads. "Megan herself corroborated this account, telling officers shortly after the incident that the argument was between her and the other female passenger in the car."
Hot 99.1

Tory Lanez Allegedly Apologized for Shooting Megan Thee Stallion on Recorded Jail Call to Her Friend – Report

Club 93.7

Tory Lanez’s Lawyer Lays Out Defense Against Megan Thee Stallion

Following Tory Lanez's appearance in court this week for his preliminary hearing in his case for the shooting involving Megan Thee Stallion last summer, Tory's attorney is sharing details being used in his defense. A rep for the Toronto rapper-crooner, born Daystar Peterson, shared a statement from his attorney, Shawn...
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion & Tory Lanez Case: Attorney Claims Bullet Fragments Are Missing

The internet was taken over by the Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion case today and it has elicited passionate responses from the public. It was in July 2020 when Megan was reportedly shot in the foot during an altercation with Lanez, and almost immediately, the rapper stated on Instagram Live that Lanez was the person responsible. The case has been polarizing in Hip Hop and beyond, and as tweets regarding what's going inside the courtroom made their way to social media, the divide widened.
CBS LA

Rapper Tory Lanez Ordered To Stand Trial In Shooting Of Megan Thee Stallion

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Rapper Tory Lanez will stand trial in the shooting of fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion, a judge ruled Tuesday. The Canadian-born rapper, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, 29, is scheduled to return to court for arraignment on Jan. 13, 2022. A bid to dismiss the case “for insufficiency of the evidence” was rejected by Superior Court Judge Keith H. Borjon. Megan Thee Stallion, whose given name is Megan Pete, was shot in the foot on July 12 after apparently arguing while riding in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills, according to the LA County District Attorney’s Office....
hiphop-n-more.com

Tory Lanez Takes Us Back To The 80s With ‘Alone At Prom’ Album: Stream

Tory Lanez’s new album Alone At Prom has arrived!. The Canadian singer/rapper has been hinting at new music since September, posting a short clip on Instagram with an 80s sound in the background. Tory first made the announcement with a tweet that read “It’s been real”, leaving fans in...
