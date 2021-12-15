Detective Testifies That Tory Lanez Yelled ‘Dance B—h!’ at Megan Thee Stallion Before Shooting Her | Billboard News

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Rapper Tory Lanez will stand trial in the shooting of fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion, a judge ruled Tuesday.
The Canadian-born rapper, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, 29, is scheduled to return to court for arraignment on Jan. 13, 2022. A bid to dismiss the case “for insufficiency of the evidence” was rejected by Superior Court Judge Keith H. Borjon.
Megan Thee Stallion, whose given name is Megan Pete, was shot in the foot on July 12 after apparently arguing while riding in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills, according to the LA County District Attorney’s Office....
