Jussie Smollett is already disgraced. Does he really need to be imprisoned?

(Chicago, IL) — The defense for former “Empire” star Jussie Smollett is resting its case. The 39-year-old once again took to the stand in court in Chicago, alleging he was attacked by two suspects who made homophobic and racist comments. Police had dozens assigned and spent thousands of hour investigating–and believe Smollett tried to pull off and elaborate, race-dividing hoax. The prosecution wasn’t buying Smollett’s story, and pressed Smollett on several of his previous statements about the incident, leading to many tense back-and-forth exchanges. Smollett has always denied he staged a fake hate crime against himself in 2019. Closing statements in the trial are set to take place on Wednesday, followed by jury instructions and deliberations.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO