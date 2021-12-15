ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fed will tighten credit faster and sees 3 rate hikes in 2022

By Christopher Rugaber
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — For months, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell responded to surging inflation by counseling patience and stressing that the Fed wanted to see unemployment return to near-pre-pandemic levels before it would raise interest rates. But on Wednesday, Mr. Powell suggested that his patience has run out. High...

Financial Times

Fed official says first interest rate rise could come as soon as March

The Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as early as March in the face of “alarmingly high inflation”, according to a senior US central bank official. Christopher Waller, a Fed governor, on Friday endorsed the central bank’s decision this week to accelerate how quickly it scales back its asset purchase programme so that the stimulus ends altogether several months earlier than initially outlined in November.
BUSINESS
bigblueunbiased.com

Why Is the Federal Reserve Reducing Stimulus? What Impact Will This Have on Stimulus Check Payments?

There has been the latest news related to the Federal reserve and more details and updates are framed in the following manner. The Federal Reserve has been in the intention of confirming the level of fiscal stimulus into and reduction level guesses this has been the confirmation to reduce the level of the seamless financial position forward.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

U.S. markets slide on Fed rate hikes

The Fed's plan to raise interest rates three times next year was fully in line with the market's expectations, Desmond Lachman, resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and a former official at the International Monetary Fund, told Xinhua. However, he wondered whether the move would be enough to control...
BUSINESS
AFP

Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022

With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. The Fed earlier this week announced it will accelerate the end to its stimulus program after inflation last month saw its biggest jump in nearly four decades, with price increases on a wide array of goods hitting US consumers and businesses. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the decision announced Wednesday gives policymakers the ability to respond quickly with an increase in the benchmark lending rate, which he expects "will be warranted shortly after our asset purchases end" in the spring. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Barclays Sees the Euro Dip as the Fed and ECB Break Apart on Rate Hikes

There’s further trouble in store for the euro after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde all but ruled out a rate hike in 2022. That’s the view of Kristen Macleod, co-head of global foreign-exchange sales at Barclays Plc., who sees the common currency weakening as the ECB and Federal Reserve’s monetary policy paths further break apart following this week’s central bank announcements.
MARKETS
Fortune

The Federal Reserve is finally taking inflation seriously

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a daily newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged yesterday what most business leaders have known for months: inflation has emerged as a serious business problem for the first time in half a century. Powell said the Fed is going to speed up plans to wind down its bond-buying program, and could raise rates three times next year to combat price pressures. He disputed the notion that the Fed has fallen “behind the curve.”
BUSINESS

