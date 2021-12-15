ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Review: Don’t miss “Marley Was Dead, To Begin With,” Terminus’ riveting dance film

By Gillian Anne Renault
artsatl.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Miss Marley, if you please. In Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre’s Marley Was Dead, To Begin With, a riveting morality dance film based on Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, the central, most complex and most interesting character is not Scrooge but Miss Marley. Yes, a woman, and like Scrooge’s dead business partner...

www.artsatl.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Indiana Daily Student

COLUMN: Films coming out around finals you don’t want to miss

The last thing students are likely worrying about during finals is what movie to watch. Free time is in less quantity than any other time of the year, and when it does show up, it is not dedicated to the movies — it’s more likely dedicated to small amounts of sleep or relaxation.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kennesaw, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
The Guardian

Nine Days review – flavoursome metaphysical fable of souls queueing up to be born

Although arguably a smidge too ponderous and self-serious for its own good, Nine Days still represents a reasonably promising debut for its writer-director Edson Oda. This Brazilian-Japanese film-maker, who comes out of the world of advertising and developed this through the Sundance Lab (not always a great sign to be honest) has crafted a visually striking work that blends metaphysics, moral philosophy and melodrama into a potent movie cocktail. The result is flavoursome and distinctive, but probably didn’t need the paper umbrella of grad-school literary grandstanding, a maraschino cherry garnish of sentimentality, and dash-of-absinthe cray-cray.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Black And White Version Of Nightmare Alley Coming To Theaters

In the tradition of recent Oscar nominees for Best Picture like "Mad Max: Fury Road" and "Parasite," Guillermo del Toro has put together a black-and-white version of his new film, "Nightmare Alley." Whereas "Fury Road" billed its black-and-white version as the "Black and Chrome Edition," "Nightmare Alley" is calling its desaturated version "Nightmare Alley: Vision in Darkness and Light."
MOVIES
Deadline

Vertical Entertainment And Roadside Attractions Land Domestic Rights To Keke Palmer-Common Pic ‘Alice’ Prior To Sundance Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment and Roadside Attractions have snapped up U.S. rights to the dramatic thriller Alice, which will make its world premiere next month at the Sundance Film Festival. Written and directed by Krystin Ver Linden, follwoing its world premiere at the festival, the film will released theatrically on Mar. 18, 2022.   The film stars Keke Palmer as Alice, an enslaved person yearning for freedom on a rural Georgia plantation under its brutal and disturbed owner Paul (Jonny Lee Miller). After a violent clash with Paul, she flees through the neighboring woods and stumbles onto the unfamiliar sight of a highway, soon...
MOVIES
pittsburghmagazine.com

Movie Review: Don’t Look Up

Writer/director Adam McKay’s transition into social satire, first in “The Big Short” and continuing with the curious biopic “Vice,” began with a minimum amount of wackiness. The longtime director of broad comedies such as “Anchorman” and “Step Brothers” likely wanted to establish that, while his new direction might still be funny, it would not necessarily be uproarious — trading hearty guffaws for dry, knowing chuckles.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Clark
rue-morgue.com

More killer clowning in “THE JACK IN THE BOX: AWAKENING”; trailer & poster

The second in the film series will be popping up in January. 4Digital Media has announced it will release THE JACK IN THE BOX: AWAKENING, writer/director Lawrence Fowler’s sequel to his 2020 film, January 22, 2022 on VOD, digital HD and DVD. Matt McClure, James Swanton, Mollie Hindle, Nicola Wright, Nicholas Anscombe, Michaela Longden, Erina Mashate, Jason Farries and Victor Mellors star; the synopsis: “Terminally ill heiress Olga Marsdale [Wright] acquires a mysterious gothic box containing a captured demon–Jack. The powerful entity within makes a deadly deal with Olga and her devoted son Edgar [McClure]–deliver six victims to Jack and Olga will live. They trap several unsuspecting victims for him within the vast crumbling mansion–but can they deliver all six before it’s too late? Or will Amy [Hindle], the young and innocent woman recently hired to look after the estate, turn out to be more than a match for both the family and Jack?”
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Film#Contemporary Dance#Modern Dance
The Independent

How Room at the Top brought the X-rated movie in from the cold

For once, the French were shocked by the uninhibited erotic charge of a British-made movie. In the summer of 1959, when Jack Clayton’s Room at the Top screened at the Cannes festival, the local reviewers and audiences blushed at the scenes of the two stars, Laurence Harvey and Simone Signoret, enjoying a little illicit love in the afternoon.
MOVIES
culturemap.com

kNOwBOX Dance Film Festival Dancing Outside the Box

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The kNOwBOX dance Film Festival will feature 24 dance films of both national and international filmmakers from Australia, Bulgaria, France, Germany, India, Italy, Mexico, Norway, the Republic of Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Films are experimental, multicultural, multigenre, and technological representations of dance.
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Animated Film Directors Discuss How to Balance Fantasy and Cultural Reality

With fantastical animated films taking viewers to new worlds, there has also been a push for more cultural realism within the characters. At Variety’s FYC Fest, producers and directors spoke to Variety’s Jazz Tangcay about the balance achieved throughout their animated films. The panelists included “Sing 2” writer...
MOVIES
pophorror.com

Upcoming Horror Film ‘THE FREE FALL’ (2022) Drops Official Trailer

THE FREE FALL (2022) Synopsis. After attempting to take her own life, a young woman must wrestle with an overbearing husband. Adam Stilwell (The Triangle) directed the film. It stars Shawn Ashmore (Adam Green’s Frozen, Andrea Londo (Narcos), and Jane Badler (V: The Original Mini-Series). Here’s a look at...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
rue-morgue.com

Darkwave duo’s horror film “THE RUNNER” sets Shudder premiere; trailer & poster

Both the movie and its soundtrack are hitting next month. Shudder has announced that it will debut THE RUNNER in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand Sunday, January 16. Written, directed and produced by Jae Matthews and Augustus Muller of the darkwave outfit Boy Harsher, THE RUNNER, according to the official synopsis, “follows a strange woman as she travels to a secluded, rural town where her violent compulsions are slowly revealed. The story intertwines with Boy Harsher performing on a public access channel. Their music scores the strange woman’s descent deeper into the unknown.” The cast is headed by musician Kris Esfandiari (King Woman), performance artist Sigrid Lauren (FlucT) and musician Cooper B. Handy (Lucy).
MOVIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Faith Hill Stuns With Darker Curly Hair In A Ponytail While Tim McGraw Rocks Bushy Beard At Premiere Of ‘1883’

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw wowed when they stopped and posed at the premiere of their new show ‘1883’ while looking almost unrecognizable yet still gorgeous and stylish. Faith Hill, 54, and Tim McGraw, 54, were a highlight at the premiere of the new Paramount+ series 1883, which they both star in, at Encore Beach Club at Wynn in Las Vegas, Nevada. The singers posed for photos while holding onto each other and showing off fashionable looks that didn’t include some of their usual signature features. Faith rocked darker curly hair, which is definitely different from the lighter straight tresses we’re used to seeing on her, and Tim flaunted a much fuller beard than he usually sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy