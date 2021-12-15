Review: Don’t miss “Marley Was Dead, To Begin With,” Terminus’ riveting dance film

The second in the film series will be popping up in January. 4Digital Media has announced it will release THE JACK IN THE BOX: AWAKENING, writer/director Lawrence Fowler’s sequel to his 2020 film, January 22, 2022 on VOD, digital HD and DVD. Matt McClure, James Swanton, Mollie Hindle, Nicola Wright, Nicholas Anscombe, Michaela Longden, Erina Mashate, Jason Farries and Victor Mellors star; the synopsis: “Terminally ill heiress Olga Marsdale [Wright] acquires a mysterious gothic box containing a captured demon–Jack. The powerful entity within makes a deadly deal with Olga and her devoted son Edgar [McClure]–deliver six victims to Jack and Olga will live. They trap several unsuspecting victims for him within the vast crumbling mansion–but can they deliver all six before it’s too late? Or will Amy [Hindle], the young and innocent woman recently hired to look after the estate, turn out to be more than a match for both the family and Jack?”

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO