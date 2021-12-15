High Wind Warning issued for Harper, Harvey, Kingman, McPherson, Reno, Sedgwick, Sumner by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-15 13:08:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-15 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Bureau of Air, recommends that you take preventative measures during this dust event, such as staying indoors or wearing protective breathing masks if outside. High dust concentrations can cause...alerts.weather.gov
