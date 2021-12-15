ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MO

Blue Valley school bus routes altered due to high winds

By Katharine Finnerty
 2 days ago
The Blue Valley School District announced that Wednesday afternoon bus routes may be altered due to the high wind warning in the area.

"Due to the forecast for increasing high winds that create extreme conditions for high-profile vehicles like school buses, afternoon bus routes may be altered," an alert to Blue Valley families said.

The district said that the school buses will be traveling at reduced speeds and will avoid highway travel.

"Families should anticipate bus routes to take longer than usual," the alert said.

