ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fed Will Speed Tapering, Keep Rates Low in Major Inflation Decision

By Tony Owusu
Street.Com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Reserve will accelerate its tapering of monetary stimulus in what could be the first move towards increasing historically low interest rates. The federal agency said it may also set the stage for three potential rate hikes in the coming year. The Fed is expected to double the...

www.thestreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Financial Times

Fed official says first interest rate rise could come as soon as March

The Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as early as March in the face of “alarmingly high inflation”, according to a senior US central bank official. Christopher Waller, a Fed governor, on Friday endorsed the central bank’s decision this week to accelerate how quickly it scales back its asset purchase programme so that the stimulus ends altogether several months earlier than initially outlined in November.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#The Federal Reserve#Moody#Forexlive
AFP

Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022

With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. The Fed earlier this week announced it will accelerate the end to its stimulus program after inflation last month saw its biggest jump in nearly four decades, with price increases on a wide array of goods hitting US consumers and businesses. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the decision announced Wednesday gives policymakers the ability to respond quickly with an increase in the benchmark lending rate, which he expects "will be warranted shortly after our asset purchases end" in the spring. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

US lawmakers traded $631 million worth of securities in 2021, with Democrats favoring tech and Republicans piling into energy

US lawmakers and their immediate families traded $631 million worth of securities in 2021, DealBook reported Friday. Cryptocurrency purchases surged, Democrats flocked to tech stocks and Republicans bought energy shares. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has rejected the idea of banning Congress members from trading. US lawmakers and their immediate family...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
forexlive.com

Fed's Waller: Inflation alarmingly high, hike will be warranted shortly after taper ends

Taper gives increased flexibility to adjust policy as early as the spring. Baseline outlook is for inflation to moderate but watching expectations closely. Waller is a hawk but calling for an quick rate hike after the sped-up taper is especially hawkish. This is certainly a shift. Previously he had said he wanted to have 'space' to hike as soon as Q2 but now he's calling for it.
BUSINESS
CNN

Bank of England hikes interest rates to tackle rising prices

London (CNN Business) — The Bank of England is hiking interest rates in an effort to fight surging prices even as the Omicron variant engulfs the United Kingdom and threatens to put the economy into reverse. The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee said Thursday that it would raise interest...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy