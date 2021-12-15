ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another Rikers inmate dead as Department of Correction death tally for year grows

By Aliza Chasan
 2 days ago

NEW YORK — A Rikers inmate died while in custody on Tuesday, marking the 16th Department of Correction-related death this year.

William Brown, 55, was found in medical distress in the Anna M. Kross Center, a DOC spokesperson said. He received CPR and a medical emergency was activated, but he succumbed shortly before midnight.

Brown had been in DOC custody for a month.

I am devastated to know that another person entrusted in our care has passed away,” Commissioner Vincent Schiraldi said. “We will work diligently to determine the circumstances surrounding his death. My deepest sympathy goes out to Mr. Brown’s loved ones.”

Brown was the 14th person to die while in custody this year. Two others passed away shortly after receiving compassionate release from the DOC.

His death comes just days after Malcom Boatwright’s custody death.

