Danny Ainge named CEO of the Utah Jazz

By Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 2 days ago
A much-rumored move to bring Danny Ainge into the Utah Jazz family has become reality.

The team officially named Ainge its new CEO on Wednesday, also announcing that he will serve as the franchise's Alternate Governor on the NBAs Board of Governors.

Although Ainge will immediately begin his duties with the team, Justin Zanik is expected to remain as Utah's general manager.

Ainge joins the Jazz after spending 18 seasons with Boston in which he helped lead the Celtics to an NBA championship in 2018, 15 playoff appearances and seven Eastern Conference Finals.

A former BYU standout, Ainge was a three-time NBA champion during his 14 seasons as a player.

“Joining the Jazz was a natural and perfect fit for me, as my roots in Utah are deep and strong. This is a team that has a tremendous foundation of players and people, and Justin and Quin are doing an amazing job," said Ainge. "I am excited to collaborate with them, be a resource, and share the perspective I have as we work together to bring our fans the success that they deserve.”

ESPNs Adrian Wojnarowski first reported that Ainge will oversee all basketball moves with the team, but Zanik will manage day-to-day operations.

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

