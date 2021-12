JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A Napoleon Community Schools fifth grader and her father have been criminally charged after threatening violence against another student, police said. The exchange took place near the end of November in a group chat on Snapchat, police said. The 10-year-old Ezra Eby Elementary School student is accused of threatening to harm a classmate after the two had been insulting each other back and forth on Snapchat, police said.

NAPOLEON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO