Mental Health

Understanding the psychology of radicalization

By Mindy Todd
capeandislands.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn The Point's monthly behavioral health show, we delve...

www.capeandislands.org

psychologytoday.com

The Psychology of Clubhouse

There tend to be two types of Clubhouse users: entrepreneurially driven and socially driven. Not everyone is who they claim to be on Clubhouse. Be aware of false claims made by individuals who don't have experience/credentials. Some Clubhouse hosts appear to intentionally create spaces for people to relive traumatic experiences...
PSYCHOLOGY
unh.edu

Faculty Spotlight: Nick Mian, Psychology

Since joining UNH Manchester’s psychology faculty in 2015, it’s been Dr. Nick Mian’s mission to connect his students with real-world experience. He brings his expertise as a licensed clinical psychologist into his classroom and child psychology lab, where students explore child and family psychotherapy first-hand by working directly with children and parents. Mian is not only passionate about the subject he teaches, but also about his students and their journey. Colleagues and students alike recognize how invested he is in his students’ success in class and in the workforce, which is best highlighted by him earning UNH's 2020 Excellence in Teaching Award.
DURHAM, NH
wustl.edu

Three psychology students recognized for their work

Three students in psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis were honored for their research with awards and fellowships. Angelique Delarazan is a National Science Foundation Fellow in the Complex Memory Lab run by Zachariah Reagh, assistant professor of psychological and brain sciences. Delarazan, a second-year PhD student studying memory and perceptual recall, is also the recipient of the Society for Neuroscience 2021 Trainee Professional Development Award.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
HackerNoon

The Psychological Implications of Virtual Reality

Virtual reality is a mind game that transports something from your imagination onto the screen in front of you. The technology is advanced enough that even though someone knows virtual reality is not real, it can trick our brains into believing the computerized illusion is real stimuli. There are potential drawbacks to the overuse of three-dimensional, computer-generated environments, which the mind processes differently over time. Some doctors in mental health use VR for treatments, as it can produce an illusion of reality beneficial for such treatment. Virtual reality has not yet been proven to elicit higher levels of emotions than 2D gaming.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radicalization#Behavioral Health#Point
asapland.com

How to Avoid Psychological Pressure

It is important to have realistic expectations for ourselves and for those around us. Setting high standards for ourselves can often lead to feelings of pressure, while expecting too much from others can lead to disappointment. Learning to accept ourselves and others for who they are can help to reduce the amount of psychological pressure we experience.
MENTAL HEALTH
thestylus.org

COVID-19’s psychological effects on students

Over a year later and COVID-19 is still impacting student’s lives. COVID-19 began as an epidemic in Wuhan, China in 2019. This virus then quickly spread to the rest of the world and grew into a worldwide pandemic. The CDC states on their website, “COVID-19 seems to spread more easily...
MENTAL HEALTH
healthleadersmedia.com

What is Radical Empathy?

An employer that knows what it's like to struggle to afford child care is more likely to offer employer-sponsored, on-site day care than an employer that simply 'feels sorry' for workers struggling to pay for child care. This article was first published Dec. 9, 2021, byHR Daily Advisor, a sibling publication to HealthLeaders.
JOE BIDEN
The Guardian

Visiting Lecturers in Psychology

Salary: £51.17 per hour (per teaching hour and inclusive of all associated preparation and marking) Regent’s University London is a private university with a stunning Central London campus, right in the heart of Royal Regent’s Park. We offer a premium undergraduate and postgraduate education that begins with the individual, focussing on each student’s talent, potential and aspirations. We are one of the most internationally diverse universities in the UK, drawing students from 140 countries around the world.
EDUCATION
quickanddirtytips.com

How to Practice Radical Acceptance as a Parent

In parenting and in life, you will experience countless challenging and upsetting situations that you just can't change. Radical acceptance can help you cope. Dr. Nanika Coor explains what radical acceptance is, how it can help when parenting gets hard, and 7 steps to putting it into action. Listen. How...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
MedicalXpress

Social media analysis reveals new insights into antivax movement

Analysis of social media posts in November and December 2021 shows the antivax movement is diverse and complex, with conflicting concepts and interpretations of freedom and human rights. The TIGER C19 project, run collaboratively between Burnet Institute and the University of Melbourne, has combined big data analytics of selected keywords...
INTERNET
CBS New York

Mount Sinai Partners With Black Churches To Address Mental Health

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In the midst of racial reckoning and a pandemic that is disproportionately affecting the Black community, mental health is more important than ever. This week Mount Sinai announced a new expansion of services, focusing on faith. The HOPE Center in South Harlem may look like many other mental health clinics, but this one calls the historic First Corinthian Baptist Church home. “We provide services focusing on everything from depression and anxiety to grief and loss,” HOPE Center director Dr. Lena Green explained. This week, Green and her team celebrated their fifth anniversary of showing congregants it is okay not to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
psychologytoday.com

The Psychology of Midlife Gen X Nostalgia

As we approach the end of the second year of our global COVID-19 pandemic during this holiday season, several television shows, many filmed post-lockdown, have emerged around the theme of taking stock of our lives. The pandemic has fundamentally altered some things in our social consciousness; it exposed how quickly society as we know it can disappear, and how even moving forward, some aspects will never be quite the same. While with vaccinations and masks, we’ve creaked back into a vague simulacrum of life as we knew it pre-COVID, there remains fear and uncertainty and a now chronic and deep sense of vulnerability that we may never quite shake.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jennifer March, MS

The Psychology Behind Toxic Relationships

How our upbringing can influence our adult relationships. Disclaimer: Although I have personal and professional experience in the mental health field, I am not a licensed mental health professional. The information contained in this article is meant for educational and entertainment purposes only. The contents of this article are not meant to diagnose, treat or cure any disorder.
Upworthy

A mom complained about Highlights magazine showing kids in masks. Their response was perfect.

We're heading into year three of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we're all ready to be done. That doesn't mean we are done, of course. The virus and its various mutations don't give a flying fig how we feel, and with a new variant knocking on our door, we're still knee deep in mitigation measures to try to keep our healthcare system from sinking. That means vaccines, limiting group gatherings and, of course, masking in public places.
KIDS
TIME

Compared to Polio and Smallpox, America's COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign Is Going Great

The agonizingly slow upward creep of the U.S. COVID vaccination rate , coupled with the emergence of the Omicron variant, has observers speaking in tones of gloom. What is wrong with people who refuse to get the shots? Some point to diseases such as smallpox and polio as evidence of a less-broken time when people trusted authorities and believed more strongly in science. But as historians of medicine, we find the despair about vaccine hesitancy misplaced.
PUBLIC HEALTH

