Chelsea 1-1 Everton: Jarrad Branthwaite equaliser gives Toffees hard-earned point

Everton fans have had cause to criticize the lack of prospects emerging from the academy in recent years, with only Tom Davies making any real impact in the first team, though even he is considered no more than a squad option. Jonjoe Kenny had showed some early promise only to fall out of favour, seeing much more game time on loan the past couple of years than he has for his parent club; in any case the full back seems almost certain to depart Merseyside when his contract runs out in the summer. Another grievance is the apparent unwillingness of successive managers to give chances to youngsters.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO