Chelsea 1-1 Everton: Jarrad Branthwaite equaliser gives Toffees hard-earned point

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea missed a chance to move two points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City as a depleted Everton side earned a superb point at Stamford Bridge. England midfielder Mason Mount gave the hosts...

www.bbc.co.uk

