Chelsea 1-1 Everton: Jarrad Branthwaite equaliser gives Toffees hard-earned point

Thomas Tuchel has criticised the Premier League for putting his coronavirus-hit Chelsea side at "huge risk" by forcing them to play at Wolves on Sunday as leaders Manchester City put Newcastle to the sword.
Chelsea drew 0-0 at Molineux while City eased to a 4-0 away win before Tottenham held 10-man Liverpool to a 2-2 draw, denting the Reds' title hopes.
But the action on the pitch was overshadowed by Britain's worsening Covid-19 crisis, with just four games played in total out of 10 originally scheduled.
Premier League clubs will meet on Monday to discuss what action to take over the chaos, with growing questions over the integrity of the competition as the busy festive period looms.
