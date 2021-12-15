EUR/JPY Remains Near 128.00

The USD remained steady against a number of its peers on Friday despite the US releasing the highest CPI rates for nearly four decades for the month of November. On the monetary front, FOMC’s interest rate decision on Wednesday seems to be standing apart from a high number of central bank interest rate decisions this week and expectations that he Fed may start tightening its monetary policy earlier may have risen. Today given the light calendar after the Japanese releases we expect fundamentals to take the lead, while TRY traders may be keeping an eye out for Turkey’s current account balance, especially after another CBT market intervention was reported on Friday. The pound seems to have stabilised against the USD amidst warnings from UK PM Johnson for a “tidal wave” of omicron infections in the UK and an intense effort to boost vaccination, while on the monetary front BoE’s interest rate decision is due out on Thursday. Oil prices seemed to remain supported as the markets viewed the possible effects of the Omicron variant as limited on Friday. Gold’s price edged higher after the release of the US inflation rates for November as the rising prices tended to increase the appeal of the shiny metal as it’s being also used as a hedge against inflation. US stockmarkets were in the greens on Friday and remained there also during today’s Asian session as S&P 500 reached new record highs despite the release of the 40-year record high inflation.

