EUR/JPY Remains Near 128.00

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite a surge above the previous week’s high levels, the EUR/JPY eventually retraced back to the support of the 128.00 level. On Wednesday morning, the pair had...

EUR/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 127.37; (P) 128.17; (R1) 128.59; …. Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains mildly on the downside for retesting 127.36 support. Firm break there will resume fall from 133.44 and larger pattern from 134.11. Next target is 126.58 medium term fibonacci level. On the upside, above 128.43 minor resistance will delay the bearish case and turn intraday bias neutral first.
AUD/USD Recahes Below 0.7100

On Monday morning, the AUD/USD currency exchange rate reached below the 0.7100 level. However, after shortly trading below 0.7100, the rate recovered. By the middle of the day’s trading, the pair had no resistance as high as the 0.7140 level, where a resistance zone was located at. Above the zone, the 50 and 200-hour simple moving averages and the weekly simple pivot point are located near 0.7150.
Chart Art: Downtrend Setups on EUR/USD and AUD/JPY

Swing trend traders are looking pretty good at the moment with not one, but TWO hot setups on the four hour charts below!. Check out the price action on EUR/USD and AUD/JPY!. Greenback bulls have been well in control of EUR/USD the majority of the year, but the last few weeks have been a pretty even battle with the bears.
Euro Technical Analysis: Looking to Sell Rallies in EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD

The Euro has been trading choppily in recent days following the final European Central Bank rate decision of 2021, giving up initial gains but not setting new monthly lows, either. Some may see this as a sign of the Euro’s resiliency; others, like myself, attribute this to traders squaring shorts at the end of the calendar year. In other words, it’s a dead cat bounce, one that can’t be trusted as evidence that the worst is over for the Euro.
EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bears are moving in, eye a break of 128.10

From this hourly perspective, we can see that the price is struggling at a meanwhile resistance and given the temperament of the market, that is to say consolidative with a risk-off tone, the bias is to the downside. A break of the current trendline opens risk to test the prior hourly support near 127.90. If this were to give, then the daily support will be vulnerable near to 127.50.
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY. Volatility Crunch Needs Watching

EUR/USD hit a new low for the year before retreating to familiar territory. EUR/JPYhas a similar pattern to EUR/USD with volatility shrinking. If the Euro can break the range against USD or JPY, will it kick off larger moves?. EUR/USD TECHNICAL OUTLOOK. EUR/USD has been moving sideways since making a...
FX Weekly: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, JPY, AUD, NZD

EUR/USD from last week's analysis had to break 1.1268 to continue the downtrend from its neutral position at 1.1300's. EUR/USD broke l 1.1268 Wednesday and traded to 1.1223. Next lower points are located at 1.1226, 1.1189, 1.1180 and 1.1133. EUR/USD's target from the 5 year 1.1505 average is now located...
EUR/USD remains confined in a range, below mid-1.1300s post-German IFO

EUR/USD oscillated in a narrow trading band through the early part of the European session. The economic risks stemming from the Omicron variant acted as a headwind for the euro. The disappointing German IFO Business Climate Index did little to impress bullish traders. The EUR/USD pair seesawed between tepid gains/minor...
EUR/JPY Reacts To ECB Statement

The EUR/JPY currency exchange rate was surging on Thursday, as it reached above the 129.60 mark during the second half of the day’s trading. However, at 13:30 GMT, the European Central Bank press conference started, during which information was revealed that beat down the value of the Euro. By 16:00 GMT, the rate had reached the 128.45 level, where it found support in a combination of the 50-hour SMA and a prior high level zone.
EUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1289; (P) 1.1324; (R1) 1.1368; …. Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral as range trading continues. On the upside, firm break of 1.1382 resistance should confirm short term bottoming at 1.1186. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for 55 day EMA (now at 1.1436). Sustained break there will be a sign of larger bullish reversal. On the downside, break of 1.1185 will resume larger fall from 1.2348. Next target is 161.8% projection of 1.2265 to 1.1663 from 1.1908 at 1.0934.
EUR/JPY analysis: Approaches 129.00

The EUR/JPY currency exchange rate jumped on Wednesday at 19:00 GMT. Strangely enough, the surge was fueled by the US Federal Reserve cutting stimulus. However, the pair does not include the US Dollar. More likely, the investment heading to the USD caused a run from the safety of the Japanese Yen. Namely, the Japanese Yen lost value due to the markets shifting to the USD. The eventual spillover of the loss of value impacted the EUR/JPY.
GBP/USD and GBP/JPY solidifying near term reversal after BoE hike

Sterling rises sharply after surprised BoE rate hike. GBP/USD’s break of 1.3351 support turned resistance confirms short term bottoming at 1.3158. More importantly, it’s the first sign that corrective fall from 1.4248 has completed at 1.3158 after hitting 38.2% retracement of 1.1409 to 1.4248 at 1.3164. Sustained trading above 55 day EMA (1.3453) will affirm this bullish case.
EUR/USD bulls are pressured near 1.1250 into the FOMC

EUR/USD is under pressure on the daily time frame as traders position for the Fed. Super Thursday will be a critical day for the euro with the ECB meeting. Central bank divergence themes will be a driving force for EUR/USD. EUR/USD is trading flat on the day so far as...
EUR/USD Forecast: Bears remain in control ahead of key central bank meetings

EUR/USD has been moving within a descending triangle. Additional losses could be witnessed if 1.1270 support fails. Mid-tier data releases are unlikely to trigger a market reaction before the Fed and the ECB's policy announcements. EUR/USD has failed to reclaim 1.1300 and closed in the negative territory on Monday. The...
EUR/USD remains weighed by covid Omicron variant risks

EUR/USD bears dominating as the US dollar catches a risk-off bid. EU worried to be the epicentre of the new covid variant spread. EUR/USD is weighed down by the prospects of the EU becoming the epicentre of the new covid variant, Omicron. At the time of writing, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1277 and between a low of 1.1273 and 1.1286, virtually flat on the day in comparison to the start of the week's range.
USD/JPY sicks to gains near daily high, around mid-113.00s amid stronger USD/risk-on

A combination of supporting factors assisted USD/JPY to regain positive traction on Monday. The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven JPY, hawkish Fed expectations benefitted the USD. Investors might refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of the FOMC/BoJ meeting this week. The USD/JPY pair maintained its bid tone through the early...
USD Remains Stable As The Fed’s Meeting Nears

The USD remained steady against a number of its peers on Friday despite the US releasing the highest CPI rates for nearly four decades for the month of November. On the monetary front, FOMC’s interest rate decision on Wednesday seems to be standing apart from a high number of central bank interest rate decisions this week and expectations that he Fed may start tightening its monetary policy earlier may have risen. Today given the light calendar after the Japanese releases we expect fundamentals to take the lead, while TRY traders may be keeping an eye out for Turkey’s current account balance, especially after another CBT market intervention was reported on Friday. The pound seems to have stabilised against the USD amidst warnings from UK PM Johnson for a “tidal wave” of omicron infections in the UK and an intense effort to boost vaccination, while on the monetary front BoE’s interest rate decision is due out on Thursday. Oil prices seemed to remain supported as the markets viewed the possible effects of the Omicron variant as limited on Friday. Gold’s price edged higher after the release of the US inflation rates for November as the rising prices tended to increase the appeal of the shiny metal as it’s being also used as a hedge against inflation. US stockmarkets were in the greens on Friday and remained there also during today’s Asian session as S&P 500 reached new record highs despite the release of the 40-year record high inflation.
