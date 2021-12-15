ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AUDCHF Plummets To 1-Year Low As Bearish Forces Consolidate

By XM.com
actionforex.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUDCHF has been trending downwards since April, failing to find significant support. Although the pair adopted a more sideways pattern in the last five months, the short-term picture has started to deteriorate again, and the price is fluctuating close to historical lows. This bearish short-term...

www.actionforex.com

MarketWatch

Dow logs worst day in December so far and Nasdaq is half way to correction as stocks lurch lower to conclude ugly Fed week

U.S. stocks closed solidly lower Friday and the Dow booked the worst decline of the month so far, as investors assessed the economic impact of the spread of the coronavirus omicron variant and the most recent moves by central banks around the globe. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down by about 531 points, or 1.5%, to reach 35,366, marking the worst daily drop since Nov. 30, FactSet data show. The S&P 500 index closed down 48 points, or 1%, to reach 4,620, to mark the steepest daily decline since Dec. 1, while the Nasdaq Composite Index ...
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) shed 1.98% to $334.90 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 2.47% to 15,180.43 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.08% to 35,897.64. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $49.43 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
actionforex.com

USDCAD Halts Pullback, But Bearish Jitters Still In Play

USDCAD attempted to touch its nine-month high of 1.2947 from August earlier this week, but its efforts proved fruitless, with the price drifting lower to find support around the 1.2770 level and the red Tenkan-sen line. Signals from momentum indicators are currently discouraging. The MACD is losing steam along its...
actionforex.com

WTI Futures Struggles Around 23.6% Fibonacci, 200-Day SMA Holds

WTI futures are facing some difficulty to surpass the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the up leg from 34.02 to 85.50 at 73.26 and are moving sideways around the 20-day simple moving averages (SMAs) in the short-term. Technically, the MACD oscillator is rising above its trigger line in the negative...
actionforex.com

AUDUSD Meets Support At 50-SMA, Bearish Forces Linger

AUDUSD has powered back from its early December low, crossing above the 50-period simple moving average (SMA) and breaking its previous series of successive lower highs. However, the cautiously bearish outlook for the pair is maintained as the price is trading well below its 200-period SMA. Short-term momentum indicators are...
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: Eyeing a bearish breakout of the 1,758.81 low

The US Producer Price Index jumped to 9.6% YoY in November, reviving inflation concerns. Wall Street extends its bearish route heading into the US Federal Reserve decision. XAU/USD could revisit November low and even break below it. Gold prices plunged heading into London’s close, hitting $1,766.38 a troy ounce. The...
Investopedia

Lowe's (LOW) Option Traders Betting on Bearish Guidance

Investors of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) have bid up the share prices to an above average range ahead of the company's upcoming guidance report for the rest of the fiscal fourth quarter. At first glance, it appears that option traders are positioned for a negative move, as the number of put options in the open interest are rising. The unusual option activity could create a strong downward trend in the price action if Lowe's delivers muted or negative guidance for the quarter.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
actionforex.com

DOW, NASDAQ, And S&P Retreat As Focus Shifts To The Fed

American equities declined sharply on Monday as investors started to refocus on the upcoming interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones shed more than 300 points while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 index declined by 45 and 170 points respectively. At the same time, the yield of the 10-year government bond declined to 1.42%. Analysts expect that the Federal Reserve will tighten monetary conditions when it concludes its meeting tomorrow. This tightening will include increasing its tapering and signalling about interest rates.
cryptoslate.com

Bitcoin addresses sending coins to exchange plummets to new low

It is clear that Bitcoin’s price movement at this moment is presently far away from what investors want as the digital asset is $19k away from its ATH. Bitcoin addresses are not sending assets to exchanges A new metric has indicated that the number of addresses transferring Bitcoin to exchanges has also hit a new low in response to the current price performance of the asset.
whtc.com

Turkish lira plummets to new low ahead another expected rate cut

ISTANBUL (Reuters) -The Turkish lira crashed as much as 7% in just a few minutes to a new record near 15 to the dollar on Monday, gripped by worries over President Tayyip Erdogan’s risky new economic policy and prospects of another interest rate cut on Thursday. The sudden slide...
actionforex.com

GBPJPY’s Guiding Forces Fade but Bearish Bias Lingers

GBPJPY is trading around the mid-Bollinger band at 150.23, curbed by the 50-period simple moving average (SMA), which continues to hamper advances even after the bounce around the 149.00 mark. The falling SMAs continue to endorse the pair’s negative trajectory that recently softened on its approach towards key support bands, which are forming a congested base for the broader uptrend.
actionforex.com

USD/CAD Pair Is Currently Consolidating Losses From The 1.2632 Low

The US Dollar started a major decline from well above the 1.2800 level against the Canadian Dollar. The USD/CAD pair traded below the 1.2720 support zone to move into a bearish zone. There was a close below the 1.2700 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average. The pair traded...
actionforex.com

EURCHF Posts Yet More Lower Lows, Overall Outlook Bearish

EURCHF is currently trading below its 200-period simple moving average (SMA), which together with the pair’s successive lower lows reflect an overall bearish outlook. However, the near-term sentiment appears to be cautiously positive as the price has recently crossed above its 50-period SMA, breaking a series of successive lower highs.
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) inched 0.68% higher to $3,400.35 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.03% to 4,620.64 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.48% to 35,365.44. Amazon.com Inc. closed $372.73 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
actionforex.com

NZDUSD Tiptoes Across 76.4% Fibonacci But Downside Risks Remain

NZDUSD has established a foothold consolidating around the 0.6734 level, which is the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the up leg from 0.6510 until 0.7464, after a five-week decline from the 0.7217 high. The simple moving averages (SMAs) are starting to fall, hinting that the neutral-to-bearish tone is securing an advantage.
investing.com

3 Dividend-Paying Stocks Wall Street Analysts Predict Will Rally 45% or More

Growing concerns over rising inflation and the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant have caused the markets to be volatile after hitting all-time highs. In these volatile market conditions, we think it could be wise to add high-quality dividend-paying stocks Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), Select Medical (NYSE:SEM), and Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) to one’s portfolio. In addition, Wall Street analysts expect these names to advance more than 45% in price in the near term. Read on.The major stock market indexes plunged on Thursday as big tech shares fell sharply, causing the NASDAQ Composite Index to shed 385.15 points or 2.47% to close at 15,180.43. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 29.79 points to close at 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 declined 0.8% to close at 4,668.67. The markets have remained volatile as investors gauge economic growth prospects and rising COVD-19 omicron cases.
actionforex.com

Elliott Wave View: Nasdaq (NQ) Turning Lower

Short-term Elliott wave view in Nasdaq (NQ) suggests rally to 16770.32 ended wave III. Pullback in wave IV is currently in progress with subdivision as a double three Elliott Wave structure. Down from November 22, 2021 peak, wave (A) ended at 16102, and rally in wave (B) ended at 16456.25. Index then extends lower in wave (C) towards 15538. This completed wave ((W)) in larger degree. Index then rallied in wave ((X)) with subdivision as a zigzag. Up from wave ((W)), wave (A) ended at 16436.75 and pullback in wave (B) ended at 15734. Index then extends higher in wave (C) towards 16457 which completed wave ((X)).
actionforex.com

EURGBP Consolidates Gains

The euro recovers as traders wait for the ECB’s policy meeting later today. A rally above November’s high at 0.8590 has put the bulls back in the game. However, the RSI’s repeated venture into the overbought area has refrained buyers from chasing the momentum. A drop below...
