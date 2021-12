We’ve seen a bit of a recovery in GBP/JPY over the last couple of weeks as risk appetite has rebounded in the markets. But how much further can it run?. What’s helped the move more recently is improving odds on a Bank of England rate hike on Thursday. It’s still widely expected that the MPC will vote against hiking this time and then do so in February when it has a much clearer view on Omicron COVID variant and the economy, but it’s now expected to be much closer.

CURRENCIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO