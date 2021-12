AUD/USD bulls are back in play into the Asian open. Bulls eye an extension on the hourly and daily time frames for the end of this and the start of next week. AUD/USD was ending the day higher by some 0.3% and had moved between a low of 0.7145 and a high 0.7223. The central banks were in focus again and both the BoE and ECB turned more hawkish overnight. Nevertheless, equities saw the glass as half full and sold off which hurt the higher beta currencies, such as AUD.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO