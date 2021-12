Android offers a great user experience for many users with one of the key reasons being its ability to finely tailor its phone to your personal preferences. This includes being able to control how your device consumes its battery charge — which can help a lot when it seems like your Android phone is using more power than it should. It may not be an issue if you are working from home or near a power supply, but if you are out on the go, you might want to consider implementing some simple changes to get the most out of your battery life. While Google has posted a set of tips on how to get the most life from a Pixel phone battery, almost all the additional tips it provides are just as applicable to any Android phone.

CELL PHONES ・ 15 HOURS AGO