The USD/CAD has been mapping the recently released macroeconomic data releases and the US Federal Reserve monetary policy statement. At 13:30 GMT on Wednesday, it was revealed that US Retail Sales have increased more than thought. Meanwhile, the Canadian inflation hit expectations. Namely, there is more demand for the USD than though and the CAD demand remains as forecast. This caused a surge and breaking of the channel up pattern to the upside.

CURRENCIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO