Outdoor, drive-thru, and mobile community testing, vaccine, and monoclonal antibody sites closed
COLORADO — Multiple state-managed and partner community testing, vaccine, and monoclonal antibody sites are closed today, Wednesday, Dec. 15, due to high winds and the winter weather advisory . Additional closures could occur as the weather changes.
Testing Sites:
Closed:
- 16th Street Mall, Denver
- Aims Community College, Greeley
- All City Stadium, Denver
- Aurora Public Schools Professional Learning Office and Conference Center, Aurora
- Centaurus High School, Lafayette
- Chapman Park, Monte Vista
- Clayton Early Learning Center, Denver
- Clear Creek Valley Park, Arvada
- Colorado School of Mines, Golden
- Crossroads Community Center, Northglenn
- Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Early College, Denver
- Echo Park Stadium, Parker
- Fort Lewis College, Durango
- Fort Morgan – Lincoln Street, Fort Morgan
- Fremont County DPHE, Cañon City
- Fruita 8/9 school, Fruita
- George Washington High School, Denver
- Instructional Support Facility, Aurora
- Jefferson County Fairgrounds, Golden
- Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy, Denver
- La Plata Fairgrounds, Durango
- La Veta High School, La Veta
- Lincoln County Public Health, Hugo
- Littleton Park and Walk, Littleton
- Our Lady Mother of the Church, Commerce City
- Pagosa Springs Medical Center, Pagosa Springs
- Red Rocks Community College, Lakewood
- Riverdale Regional Park, Brighton
- Rocky Mountain Prep, Denver
- Saguache Community Building, Saguache
- St. Vrain Valley School District Innovation Center, Longmont
- SOAR Academy, Englewood
- Southwest Plaza, Littleton
- Walsenburg Train Depot, Walsenburg
- Wiggins Community Church, Wiggins
All patients with appointments are being provided information about rescheduling. There still are several testing options for those who need it. More than 30 sites across the state, including 10 in the metro Denver area, remain open. They are free, convenient, and do not require identification or insurance. Visit covid19.colorado.gov/testing for a list of locations.
Mobile Vaccine Clinics:
Closed:
- Bill Reed Elementary, Loveland
- Centennial Elementary, Broomfield
- Children’s Hospital Colorado (North Campus), Broomfield
- Children’s Hospital Colorado (South Campus), Highlands Ranch
- Durango Transit Center, Durango
- English in Action parking lot, El Jebel
- Kroenke Sports & Entertainment Ball Arena parking lot, Denver
- Monarch Casino parking lot, Black Hawk
- North Conejos School District parking lot, La Jara
- North Railroad (parking lot off of East Main Street), Buena Vista
- Olander Elementary School, Fort Collins
- Tavelli Elementary, Fort Collins
- Walmart Supercenter, Montrose
- Ward Intermediate School (Crowley Middle School), Ordway
- Woodruff Memorial Library, La Junta
All patients who had appointments scheduled are being notified. For help finding or scheduling an alternate appointment, call 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926) or visit covid19.colorado.gov/vaccinefinder .
Outdoor Community Vaccination Clinics
Closed:
- Arapahoe Community College, Littleton
- Aurora Municipal Center, Aurora
- Chapel Hills Mall, Colorado Springs
- Citadel Mall, Colorado Springs
- Douglas County Fairgrounds, Castle Rock
- La Plata County Fairgrounds, Durango
Mobile Monoclonal Antibody Clinics:
Closed:
- Alamosa, 97 Stadium Dr.
- Canon City, 201 N 6th St.
- Colorado Springs, 750 Citadel Dr.
- Craig, 1111 W Victory Way
- Denver, 5075 Lincoln St.
- Durango, 2500 Main Ave.
- Grand Junction, 2938 North Ave.
- Trinidad, 412 Benedicta Ave.
CDPHE has contacted all patients with appointments scheduled directly to reschedule them for treatment. Alternate sites for monoclonal antibody treatments are listed at covid19.colorado.gov/treatments . For more information about monoclonal antibody treatments, call our hotline at 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926). The hotline is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT.
