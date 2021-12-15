ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Outdoor, drive-thru, and mobile community testing, vaccine, and monoclonal antibody sites closed

KXRM
KXRM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MvPHC_0dNjfNIS00

COLORADO — Multiple state-managed and partner community testing, vaccine, and monoclonal antibody sites are closed today, Wednesday, Dec. 15, due to high winds and the winter weather advisory . Additional closures could occur as the weather changes.

Testing Sites:

Closed:

  • 16th Street Mall, Denver
  • Aims Community College, Greeley
  • All City Stadium, Denver
  • Aurora Public Schools Professional Learning Office and Conference Center, Aurora
  • Centaurus High School, Lafayette
  • Chapman Park, Monte Vista
  • Clayton Early Learning Center, Denver
  • Clear Creek Valley Park, Arvada
  • Colorado School of Mines, Golden
  • Crossroads Community Center, Northglenn
  • Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Early College, Denver
  • Echo Park Stadium, Parker
  • Fort Lewis College, Durango
  • Fort Morgan – Lincoln Street, Fort Morgan
  • Fremont County DPHE, Cañon City
  • Fruita 8/9 school, Fruita
  • George Washington High School, Denver
  • Instructional Support Facility, Aurora
  • Jefferson County Fairgrounds, Golden
  • Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy, Denver
  • La Plata Fairgrounds, Durango
  • La Veta High School, La Veta
  • Lincoln County Public Health, Hugo
  • Littleton Park and Walk, Littleton
  • Our Lady Mother of the Church, Commerce City
  • Pagosa Springs Medical Center, Pagosa Springs
  • Red Rocks Community College, Lakewood
  • Riverdale Regional Park, Brighton
  • Rocky Mountain Prep, Denver
  • Saguache Community Building, Saguache
  • St. Vrain Valley School District Innovation Center, Longmont
  • SOAR Academy, Englewood
  • Southwest Plaza, Littleton
  • Walsenburg Train Depot, Walsenburg
  • Wiggins Community Church, Wiggins

All patients with appointments are being provided information about rescheduling. There still are several testing options for those who need it. More than 30 sites across the state, including 10 in the metro Denver area, remain open. They are free, convenient, and do not require identification or insurance. Visit covid19.colorado.gov/testing for a list of locations.

Mobile Vaccine Clinics:

Closed:

  • Bill Reed Elementary, Loveland
  • Centennial Elementary, Broomfield
  • Children’s Hospital Colorado (North Campus), Broomfield
  • Children’s Hospital Colorado (South Campus), Highlands Ranch
  • Durango Transit Center, Durango
  • English in Action parking lot, El Jebel
  • Kroenke Sports & Entertainment Ball Arena parking lot, Denver
  • Monarch Casino parking lot, Black Hawk
  • North Conejos School District parking lot, La Jara
  • North Railroad (parking lot off of East Main Street), Buena Vista
  • Olander Elementary School, Fort Collins
  • Tavelli Elementary, Fort Collins
  • Walmart Supercenter, Montrose
  • Ward Intermediate School (Crowley Middle School), Ordway
  • Woodruff Memorial Library, La Junta

All patients who had appointments scheduled are being notified. For help finding or scheduling an alternate appointment, call 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926) or visit covid19.colorado.gov/vaccinefinder .

Outdoor Community Vaccination Clinics

Closed:

  • Arapahoe Community College, Littleton
  • Aurora Municipal Center, Aurora
  • Chapel Hills Mall, Colorado Springs
  • Citadel Mall, Colorado Springs
  • Douglas County Fairgrounds, Castle Rock
  • La Plata County Fairgrounds, Durango

All patients who had appointments scheduled are being notified. For help finding or scheduling an alternate appointment, call 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926) or visit covid19.colorado.gov/vaccinefinder .

Mobile Monoclonal Antibody Clinics:

Closed:

  • Alamosa, 97 Stadium Dr.
  • Canon City, 201 N 6th St.
  • Colorado Springs, 750 Citadel Dr.
  • Craig, 1111 W Victory Way
  • Denver, 5075 Lincoln St.
  • Durango, 2500 Main Ave.
  • Grand Junction, 2938 North Ave.
  • Trinidad, 412 Benedicta Ave.

CDPHE has contacted all patients with appointments scheduled directly to reschedule them for treatment. Alternate sites for monoclonal antibody treatments are listed at covid19.colorado.gov/treatments . For more information about monoclonal antibody treatments, call our hotline at 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926). The hotline is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT.

Coloradans’ health and safety is our number one priority and we apologize for any inconvenience caused as a result of these cancellations and delays. Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXRM

Indy Give! 2021: Center for Employment Opportunities

COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 News is once again working with the Colorado Springs Independent for this year’s Indy Give! campaign. Recently, the Center for Employment Opportunities joined FOX21’s morning crew to talk about its work and what help it needs from the community. Click the video above for the full interview.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Health
City
Durango, CO
City
Denver, CO
City
Lakewood, CO
Local
Colorado Health
City
Fruita, CO
City
Alamosa, CO
KXRM

CDPHE to text parents and guardians of children ages 5-11 who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine

COLORADO — Starting Friday, Dec. 17, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will send text notifications to parents and guardians of children ages 5-11 in Colorado who have not yet received a first dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Pediatric vaccines are available at the state’s large community vaccination sites that can also accommodate […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Colorado Springs city officials release status update for Thursday, Dec. 16

COLORADO SPRINGS — City leaders are providing further guidance on what city and county crews are doing as well as what residents should do following Wednesday’s winter wind event. THURSDAY MORNING’S FOCUS Currently, City Public Works and Forestry are working in tandem with a focus on the Old Colorado City area. The City will clear […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Manitou Springs to hold emergency tree drop-off this Saturday

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — To help the Manitou Springs community clear their property of fallen trees and tree branches, the City of Manitou Springs will be hosting an Emergency Tree Drop Off this weekend. People can bring trees and limbs to Manitou Springs’ Public Works Facilities, located at 101 Banks Place, Manitou Springs, CO 80829, […]
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Why the Grand Junction Police Department wants to hire more officers — specifically women officers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Grand Junction residents may soon see more Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) badges worn on the chests of women. Thursday, GJPD announced it is participating in a new recruiting effort meant to attract law enforcement applicants, specifically women. The 30×30 campaign is a national initiative to attract, hire, and retain qualified […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive Thru#Monoclonal Antibody#Monte Vista Clayton#Parker Fort Lewis College#Durango Fort Morgan#Walsenburg Train Depot#Mobile Vaccine Clinics
KXRM

Pueblo Library District awarded star library status for sixth consecutive year

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo City-County Library District (PCCLD) earned the distinction of Four Star Library status for 2021 by the Library Journal. This is the sixth consecutive year the district has been named a Star Library. “I am pleased that the library district has been designated a Star Library, again, in 2021,” Library Executive Director […]
PUEBLO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
KXRM

Indy Give! 2021: All Breed Rescue & Training

COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 is once again teaming up with the Colorado Springs Independent for this year’s Indy Give! campaign. All Breed Rescue & Training recently joined FOX21 News to talk about what the organization does for the community and our dogs. Check out the video above for more information!
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Neighborhood Cleanup Sites scheduled over next few days in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. – City of Pueblo’s Public Works Department in coordination with Pueblo Parks & Recreation announce two locations for neighborhood cleanups after Wednesday’s wind and dust storm. City residents may bring tree branches and debris to the drop off sites between the following hours:  Thursday, December 16: 12 noon – 4 p.m. Friday, December 17: […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

KXRM

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
790K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy