Singapore Airlines signs for Airbus A350F

By Jarne W.
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSingapore Airlines has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) for seven new Airbus A350F freighter aircraft with an option for further five jets. Starting in 2025, Singapore Airlines plans to replace their current Boeing 747-400F with the A350F. The...

livefromalounge.com

Singapore Airlines to bring back the A380 to Delhi and Mumbai in 2022

In late November 2021, Singapore Airlines has restarted services to India as part of Singapore opening up the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) with India. As a part of the Vaccinated Travel Lane, only vaccinated people can get on specific VTL-designated flights, and they can arrive in Singapore without the requirement to quarantine on arrival. VTL flights operate from Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai to Singapore from India.
Robb Report

After 15 Years of Production, Airbus Delivers Its Last A380 Superjumbo Jet

The final Airbus A380 is up and out the door. The airline manufacturer delivered the last of its double-decker superjumbo jets to Emirates on Tuesday, according to a press release from the company. The handoff, which took place in Hamburg, Germany, puts an end to a 15-year production run for the gigantic airplane. The A380—which was announced in 1990 and made its debut nearly two decades later, in 2007—was Airbus’s attempt to knock the Boeing 747 off its perch. It didn’t accomplish this goal, but that doesn’t make the aircraft any less impressive. The plane has two full decks and typically seats...
#Singapore Airlines#Fuel Efficiency#Aircraft#Operational Efficiency#A320neo#Rolls Royce Trent#A350f#Airbus A350
simpleflying.com

Singapore Airlines Plans Large A380 Return For Summer 2022

Singapore Airlines seems to be planning a significant return of the Airbus A380 when the IATA summer 2022 schedule kicks off. According to schedule data, the airline plans to fly the giant of the skies to eight destinations by the start of April, including a fifth freedom flight from Frankfurt to New York’s JFK.
samchui.com

Singapore Airlines To Sell Aviation Products from Upcycled Aircraft Parts

Soon aviation enthusiasts can look forward to a wide range of unique products made from Singapore Airlines upcycled aircraft materials. These include furniture made from the Airline’s Business Class seats, cabin windows and overhead compartments, as well as fashion apparel and accessories made from life vests, linen sourced from aircraft cushion covers, bedsheets, blankets and tableware redesigned from decommissioned service ware.
simpleflying.com

In Photos: China Airlines’ Smart New Airbus A321neo

China Airlines has taken delivery of the first of 25 A321neos set to arrive at the airline. With up to seven hours of flying time available on these aircraft, China Airlines is keen to ensure passengers have a great experience onboard. Working with JPA Design, the airline has undertaken a complete nose-to-tail refresh of the cabin.
The Independent

Southwest Airlines CEO claims ‘masks don’t add much’ protection on flights

The CEO of Southwest Airlines has been condemned by a former surgeon general after telling a congressional committee that face masks “don’t add much” additional protection for passengers onboard a flight.Gary Kelly, the CEO of the Texas-based airline, said on Wednesday that masks “don’t add much, if anything, in the air cabin,” citing the air filtering mechanism on board Southwest planes. “The statistics, I recall, is that 99.97 per cent of airborne pathogens are captured by the [high-efficiency particulate air] filtering system”, he told the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. “It’s turned over every two or three minutes”. Describing...
Aviation Week

Singapore Airlines To Reintroduce A380s On Its Transatlantic Route

Singapore Airlines (SIA) will bring back its Airbus A380 on the Singapore (SIN)-Frankfurt (FRA)-New York JFK route starting March 27, 2022. The announcement comes after a nearly two-year halt on the route due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SIA will operate its newest A380 cabin products (in service since... Subscription Required.
ifn.news

Airbus delivers last ever A380 to Emirates

Emirates has taken delivery of the very last newly built Airbus A380 aircraft on Thursday, December 16. After a low-pass over the Airbus production site in Hamburg, the A6-EVS registered aircraft continued its delivery flight to the carrier’s hub in Dubai. It is the 123rd A380 delivered to the Emirati airline and marks the end of the ‘Superjumbo’s production.
ifn.news

British Airways to resume short-haul operations from London Gatwick

British Airways will resume short-haul flights from London Gatwick airport through the introduction of a new subsidiary airline, starting in March 2022. The new airline will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of British Airways and will operate under the same branding. As such, the new airline will be virtually indistinguishable from the mainline operations, but will take over a large number of mostly “leisure” routes such as Spanish and Greek destinations. A total of 35 routes will be offered, some of which will be existing routes moving back from Heathrow to Gatwick, whilst others will be offered from both airports.
ifn.news

Qantas to order Airbus A220, A321XLR

Australian flag-carrier Qantas has confirmed its intention to order 40 Airbus aircraft, with purchase rights for 94 more. The agreement includes 20 Airbus A220-300 and 20 A321XLR orders, both powered by Pratt & Whitney GTF engines, while the purchase rights may be used for the entire A320neo family, as well as additional A220. This comes in addition to an already existing A320neo order by Qantas low-cost subsidiary Jetstar.
businesstraveller.com

Singapore Airlines brings forward VTL flights to Perth

Singapore Airlines has announced that it will launch flights from Singapore to Perth under the Vaccinated Travel Lane arrangement a month ahead of schedule. The flights will begin on February 5, 2022, and will be operated by the B787-10. According to Executive Traveller, there will be 17 weekly VTL flights from Singapore to Perth.
simpleflying.com

Lufthansa Launches Europe-St Louis Flights For 2022

If the pandemic has had anything positive impact, it is that airlines have had a much more creative attitude to route development. Many carriers have launched ‘unexpected’ routes, including Lufthansa, with St Louis from Frankfurt and San Diego from Munich among those announced today. Lufthansa to St Louis.
simpleflying.com

Travel Lane Network Lifts Singapore Airlines’ Passenger Numbers

Passenger traffic on the Singapore Airlines Group grew nearly 60% in one month following Singapore expanding its vaccinated travel lane network. The Singapore Airlines Group carried more than 300,000 passengers in November 2021, up 59.4% compared to the previous month. On Thursday, the Singapore Airline Group (which includes low-cost subsidiary...
Thrillist

American Airlines Is Cutting a Bunch of International Routes Next Year

Although more and more people are looking to get out and see the world, variants be damned, airlines are having a hard time keeping up with the demand. Staffing shortages, and now aircraft shortages, have plagued the industry. Now, American Airlines is cutting several international routes as a result. Due...
