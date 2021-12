After a super exciting week, things will wind down significantly in the run up to the Christmas weekend, with the biggest risk for traders likely being suffering from post-central bank blues. Out of all the meetings, the Fed’s announcement undoubtedly had the largest bearing on the markets, whipsawing the dollar. But the bumpy times may not be over just yet for the greenback as the US agenda is the busiest in an otherwise quiet week. Meanwhile, stocks could get an end-of-year boost if China’s central bank heeds calls to cut rates.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO