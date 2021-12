Apple has introduced a new iPhone ‘parts and service history’ section in the Settings app which will provide information on the smartphone’s repair history to list down the use of genuine or third-party parts. When upgrading to the latest iPhone model, some users either pass on an older iPhone to a relative or friend or sell it. The new repair history section will be helpful for anyone getting or buying an older iPhone model to know which parts were repaired and what parts were used.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO