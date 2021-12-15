ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahershala Ali faces his 'Swan Song'

Watauga Democrat
 3 days ago

Ali plays a terminally ill man considering sparing his family grief by secretly replacing himself...

okcheartandsoul.com

Michelle Obama appears in ‘black-ish’ season eight premiere; Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris reunite in ‘Swan Song’; and more

Rainbow, portrayed by Tracee Ellis Ross, and Andre, played by Anthony Anderson, attend a fundraiser, and the featured speaker at the event is Mrs. Obama. They invite her to dinner, and to their surprise, Michelle accepts their invitation. Back in October, the cast teased her appearance by sharing a photo...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Mahershala Ali Reveals How Blade Role Is Different From His Previous Roles

Blade The Vampire Slayer star Mahershala Ali says the Marvel role is unlike anything he's encountered before. The beloved actor sat down with Stephen Colbert to speak about his upcoming turn as the comic book hero. He said, "It feels different, there's clearly an added layer of pressure, which I will embrace." For those unaware, MCU fans have already gotten a taste of Blade in Eternals. But, that won't be enough to satiate a rabid fanbase. Ali recognizes all that passion with his comments here. Clearly, Marvel Studios is the biggest game in town. Blade was wildly popular and that original trilogy remains a fan favorite to this day. The character is also one that people still associate with Wesley Snipes in their heads. So, that's a lot to battle against and leave your mark. But, Ali has a bit of a secret weapon. That effortless cool that he exudes at almost all times is just radiating off him as he admits these truths. The star is completely undeterred by all of that pressure. The mission remains the same.
MOVIES
Bossip

Mahershala Ali Reveals He's Embracing 'Added Layer Of Pressure' With BLADE

Mahershala Ali sat down with Stephen Colbert for an extended interview, where he revealed the added pressure of playing BLADE is there, but he isn’t running from it. In 2019, one of the highlights of Marvel’s Comic-Con appearance was the announcement that Mahershala Ali would be joining the MCU as BLADE. While many credit Robert Downey Jr. with building the Marvel Cinematic Universe, make no mistake about it, without Wesley Snipes’s BLADE franchise, Marvel wouldn’t have had any money for Iron Man.
MOVIES
Mahershala Ali
Collider

Mahershala Ali Says He "Lost Sleep" Over His 'Eternals' Introduction

Let's face it: we all have sleepless nights, and most of the time, it's about work. Playing iconic Marvel vampire slayer Blade might just happen to be one of the coolest jobs in the world, but it's still something that comes with a huge weight of expectation — and way more than with most other big-screen parts. Fans expect a lot out of the performers behind their favorite characters, after all. It turns out that this huge weight of expectation — plus, well, the pressure to get it right — was enough to keep up Mahershala Ali.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Mahershala Ali Already Training to Bulk up for Marvel's Blade

Oscar and Emmy Award-winning actor Mahershala Ali is jumping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the new version of Blade, and apparently, Ali is already hard at work bulking up for the role. In a new interview with Stephen Colbert, Mahershala Ali was unpacking the recent reveal that his MCU version of played already made his debut. (SPOILERS) In the post-credits scene of Marvel's Eternals, human character Dane Whitman (Kit Harrington) is visited by Blade, as Dane is the heir to a blood-cursed sword known as the Ebony Blade. We only got to hear Blade in Eternals, but apparently the sight of him will be something different...
MOVIES
blackfilm.com

Director Benjamin Cleary Talks “Swan Song”

Blackfilm.com correspondent Ellen J. Wanjiru chats with Academy Award-winning filmmaker Benjamin Cleary about the inspiration and development of the emotionally compelling and thought-provoking film “Swan Song.” Releasing in theaters and premiering globally on Apple TV+ on December 17, 2021. Set in the near future, “Swan Song” is a...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Swan Song Star Naomie Harris On Reuniting With Mahershala Ali, Finding Strength In Vulnerability, And That Last Scene Of No Time To Die [Interview]

Naomie Harris and Mahershala Ali shared the screen together in Barry Jenkins' Oscar-winning drama "Moonlight," and now the two have reunited for "Swan Song," a sci-fi drama from writer/director Benjamin Cleary that hits AppleTV+ this week. Harris plays Poppy, a musician, teacher, wife, and mother who is unlike the characters the actress has become known for. This is the opposite end of the spectrum from her James Bond franchise character Eve Moneypenny, a role Harris reprised earlier this year in "No Time to Die." I had the chance to briefly ask her about...
CELEBRITIES
blackchronicle.com

Mahershala Ali Says His Acting Was Inspired By This Hollywood Legend

What would you do if you had to choose between dying and leaving your family to grieve or dying and leaving behind a replacement SO much like you that your family never even realizes you’re gone?. That’s the question Cameron, the main character of ‘Swan Song’ faces in the...
MOVIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

SWAN SONG – Review

Mahershala Ali plays a man with a fatal disease who is offered an option to spare his family grief, in the science fiction romance SWAN SONG. Naomie Harris plays the sick man’s wife, Poppy, and Glenn Close plays the scientist who runs the facility who offers that option, in this drama written and directed by Benjamin Cleary.
MOVIES
The Independent

Swan Song review: A sci-fi drama that doesn’t seem all that interested in what our future holds

Dir: Benjamin Cleary. Starring: Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, Awkwafina, Glenn Close. 15, 112 minutes.“Screw the ethics!” Naomie Harris’s Poppy declares, midway through Apple TV+’s new sci-fi drama, Swan Song. She’s mid-discussion with her twin brother Andre (Nyasha Hatendi), as they react to the announcement of a new technology that could create an exact clone of an individual – down to the molecule – and simply replace them when they die. No one will have to fear anymore that their time on Earth will be cruelly cut short, even if their consciousness has to be split between two, different physical...
TV & VIDEOS
Tri-City Herald

New this week: Roddy Ricch, ‘Swan Song’ and ‘The Larkins’

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — What's better than a Mahershala Ali performance? How about two? In Benjamin Cleary’s “Swan Song," Ali plays a terminally ill family man who turns to an experimental cloning lab (Glenn Close plays its lead doctor) in order to spare his pregnant wife (Naomie Harris) and young son (Dax Rey) the pain of losing him. The duplication process is total, right down to his most subconscious memories. It's a somber and emotional sci-fi drama, full of existential quandary as Ali's dying man struggles with his decision and the difficulty of letting go. It debuts Wednesday on Apple TV+ and in theaters.
MUSIC
