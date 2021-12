We've seen stories like this from around the country all to often nowadays. A student who was bullied or angry at another student or just in a bout of depression comes to school with violence on his or her mind. Teachers and school officials have to be on the lookout for the warning signs of such an incident to prevent it. School officials did just that at Spring Hill High School in Longview and have possibly prevented a major incident in East Texas.

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO