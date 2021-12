This will be the last weekly roundup of 2021. Over the next two weeks, Battleground Baltimore will be doing some year-in-review-ing, and likely a little bit of prognostication into what Baltimore will look like in 2022. We imagine what we’ll see next year will be a lot of the things that you’ll see in this week’s roundup, actually: residents fighting to be heard by seemingly indifferent and poorly informed city officials; plenty more law enforcement malfeasance; the occasional minor victory that gives regular residents far from City Hall or police headquarters a leg up; and one “nostalgic fantasy” or another about this wonderful, often fucked-up city being peddled for political and ideological gain.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO