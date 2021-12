The National Association of Realtors predicts that 2022 will bring slowing inflation, multiple Fed interest-rate hikes and a more measured pace of home-price growth. More than 20 leading economic and housing experts surveyed by NAR expect the Federal Reserve to raise the federal funds rate by two separate 0.25% turns in order to slow the pace of inflation next year. The industry observers also expect to see home-price growth slow from the gangbuster pace it has enjoyed over the last year or so.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO