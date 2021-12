Columbus Blue Jackets (14-11-1, 29 points, 5th Metro, 10th East) Edmonton Oilers (16-11-0, 32 points, 4th Pacific, 8th West) The Blue Jackets are coming off a frustrating loss against the Canucks where they blew another three goal lead. Now they head to Edmonton to take on the two leading scorers in the NHL. This feels like a bad matchup for the Blue Jackets defensively, but the Oilers do give up a decent numbers of goals the other way. They have also lost their last six games in regulation. The key will be to staying out of the box. The Oilers lead the league in power play percentage at 30.9 — McDavid and Draisaitl have already combined for 18 power play goals this season.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO