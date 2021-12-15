ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything from the Indie World Showcase – December 2021

By Daniel Vuckovic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final Indie World Showcase for 2021 is done and dusted. If you weren’t up super early this morning, don’t worry. We got you covered. As usual, there were a few shadowdrops due out today; they might even be out by the time you wake up. The games below are in...

ComicBook

Ubisoft Makes One of the Greatest Games of All Time Free For 24 Hours

One of the greatest games of all time is 100 percent and completely free, courtesy of Ubisoft, the developer and publisher best known for games and series like Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, The Division, and Ghost Recon. Over the years, Ubisoft has delivered several generational classics. You may not be able to tell by its recent releases like Far Cry 6 and Rider's Republic, but Ubisoft has greatly contributed to the list of best games of all time. One of its contributions include one of the best stealth games ever made, or in fewer words, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, which is not only one of the highest-rated games of its time, but a commercial success as well, and now it's 100 percent free to download, but you have to act quickly to take advantage of this offer.
VIDEO GAMES
Anime News Network

Trapped in a Dating Sim Manga Moves to Dragon Age Magazine

Seven Seas publishes the orignal light novel series in North America, and it describes the story:. Office worker Leon is reincarnated into a particularly punishing dating sim video game, where women reign supreme and only beautiful men have a seat at the table. But Leon has a secret weapon: he remembers everything from his past life, which includes a complete playthrough of the very game in which he is now trapped. Watch Leon spark a revolution to change this new world in order to fulfill his ultimate desire...of living a quiet, easy life in the countryside!
COMICS
Siliconera

New Elden Ring Artwork Focuses on Characters

Bandai Namco released new Elden Ring artwork, and CGI images, which focus primarily on important characters within the game. Specifically, the official Elden Ring Twitter account released an illustrated image of a character shown in full armor, with a massive, white anthropomorphic lion behind him. However, Bandai Namco did not provide a name for this character, or the lion. Additionally, four new CGI images taken from The Games Awards 2021 Elden Ring trailer have been uploaded to the official Twitter account.
VIDEO GAMES
mp1st.com

Destiny 2 Bungie 30th Anniversary Trailer Showcases Everything New

It’s finally here, avid Destiny 2 players! The Bungie 30th Annivesary update will be arriving later today, and ahead of that Bungie has release the Destiny 2 Bungie 30th Anniversary trailer to showcase all the new and exciting stuff Guardians can look forward to. Check out the trailer below:. Look...
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars Switch Port Announced

Compile Heart has announced a Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars Switch port, which is set for a release in March 2022. The Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars Switch port was confirmed in the latest Famitsu (via Ryokutya2089), and is set for March 17th, 2022. The Switch port will bring with it both an “Very Hard Mode” and a “Mushy Mode”, side events, as well as eight bonus costumes that were released as DLC previously.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Nintendo announces new Indie World showcase taking place tomorrow evening

Nintendo has announced it’ll hold a new Indie World showcase event to be broadcast via YouTube tomorrow. Fans have been told to expect twenty minutes of information on new indie games coming to the Nintendo Switch. In addition, we can infer that there’ll be some new information on previously announced titles at the show too.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Nintendo Indie World presentation tomorrow

Nintendo will hold its next indie-game focused presentation tomorrow, 15th December 2021, at 5pm UK time. (That's 9am Pacific, or 12pm Eastern.) This edition of Nintendo Indie World will last around 20 minutes, and showcase a number of upcoming games coming to Nintendo Switch. So, set expectations accordingly - don't...
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Nintendo will hold an Indie World live stream on Wednesday

Nintendo has announced a new live stream focused on independent game news. The latest Indie World showcase will take place on Wednesday, December 15 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm UK / 6pm CET and feature approximately 20 minutes of information on indie games coming to Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

How to Watch Nintendo’s December Indie World Stream

Nintendo announced on Twitter that its indie game-focused Nintendo Direct-style presentation, Indie World is happening tomorrow starting at Noon ET. This edition of the showcase will stream on YouTube and will be “roughly 20 minutes” of upcoming indie games heading to the Switch. Knowing its focus, realistic expectations should be set as exclusives like Pokémon Legends Arceus, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Bayonetta 3, Triangle Strategy or the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild won’t be making an appearance.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

Nintendo will host an indie sport showcase at 12PM ET on December fifteenth

Is squeezing in another indie sport showcase earlier than the tip of the yr. The subsequent will happen on December fifteenth at midday ET. As has been the case for the , the stream will run for round 20 minutes. Given what we have seen from these showcases up to now, you may most likely anticipate to find out about indie hits from different platforms which might be coming to Nintendo Change. After a few years with out a lot information in regards to the sport, here is hoping for extra particulars about too.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Nintendo Indie World: The 10 biggest announcements

Nintendo’s latest Indie World stream is full of great news for fans of excellent games from independent developers. On Wednesday, Nintendo confirmed a long list of well-regarded releases and promising upcoming games for Nintendo Switch. That list includes games like Chicory: A Colorful Tale, Polygon’s No. 2 game of the year; Omori, Omocat’s colorful but dark indie role-playing game; and Sea of Stars, the next game from The Messenger developer Sabotage Studio.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Fisticuffs: River City Girls 2 gets debut trailer during Indie World Showcase

The drip-feed of information regarding River City Girls 2 has come to an end. We knew about the new characters and returning roster from the first game back in August. Now, during the Indie World Showcase, WayForward showed off a teaser trailer for River City Girls 2. There are six playable combatants, new enemies, areas, and items, branching paths, and a fresh soundtrack from River City Girls composer, Megan McDuffee. All that, plus a new anime intro and manga cutscenes, means this is looking to be a true sequel to the original title.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Filmechanism, an awesome puzzle platformer from the Japanese Indie World, is also out now

The Japanese version of the Nintendo Indie World Showcase today included an awesome-looking puzzle platformer called Filmechanism, and we have been helpfully informed by publisher Phoenixx and developer Chemical Pudding that Filmechanism is also available now on the Nintendo Switch eShop and PC via Steam in North America. It retails for $19.99 but is discounted to $16.99 until January 5 in North America (January 6 in Europe). The game is a “record and restore” time-bending puzzle platformer set across more than 200 stages, and it looks like a lot of fun.
VIDEO GAMES
Escapist Magazine

Sea of Stars, Omori, & All the Switch Games at the December 2021 Indie World Showcase

Nintendo has closed the year with a December 2021 installment of its Indie World Showcase series, bringing announcements for loads of new Nintendo Switch indie games. As usual, the presentation brought plenty of highlights, including Sea of Stars, the next game from the studio behind The Messenger, Sabotage Studio. The turn-based RPG takes place in the same universe as the studio’s previous title, bringing a prequel story with music from Chrono Trigger and Xenoblade Chronicles 2 composer Yasunori Mitsuda. Meanwhile, more atmospheric titles like Endling – Extinction is Forever and Gerda: A Flame in Winter appeared, in addition to action-packed games like WayForward’s River City Girls 2 and Roll7’s OlliOlli World.
VIDEO GAMES
twistedvoxel.com

Nintendo Confirms a New Indies Direct On December 15

Nintendo has confirmed a new Nintendo Direct focused on the Indies, or Indies Direct as it is known, for December 15. It will be 20 minutes long. Nintendo usually has a separate direct that is focused on indie games only, and they have been doing it for a while. The last Indies Direct from Nintendo was conducted earlier this Summer. They are now holding another direct to celebrate the launch of some of the upcoming indie games as well drop updates on the already announced ones.
VIDEO GAMES
vooks.net

Nintendo just added five more Mega Drive games to NSO Expansion Pack

We were a bit surprised earlier this month when Nintendo added only one game to their Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack and nothing else — but now they’ve expanded its offerings a bit. Nintendo just dropped an unannounced update to the NSO+ Sega Mega Drive collection out...
VIDEO GAMES

