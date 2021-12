We are pleased to welcome Representative Ryan Guillen to the Republican Party. Though Rep. Guillen has represented the Rio Grande Valley for nearly 20 years as a Democrat in the Texas Legislature, he has been a staunch advocate for life, gun rights, school choice, and the fight against woke culture in our schools. He supported the 2011 sonogram bill, the 2013 20-week abortion ban, and , this most recent session, the Heartbeat bill, protecting biological girls in k-12 sports, and was a joint author of Constitutional Carry. In fact, he even supported Rep. Bryan Slaton’s rules amendment that would have required a vote to abolish abortion before the legislature could take any action to rename roads and highways—a measure that more than 30 Republicans even refused to support.

