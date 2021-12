(CNN) — The Internal Revenue Service sent out the last monthly infusion of the expanded child tax credit Wednesday — unless Congress acts to extend it for another year. Eligible families have received monthly payments of up to $300 per child since July as part of the Democrats’ $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill, which President Joe Biden signed in March. But the beefed-up credit is only in effect for 2021.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO