Atlantic Hockey Player of the Week: Colin Bilek, F, Army West Point (Northeast Generals) - Army West Point senior Colin Bilek led the Black Knights to the program's first-ever weekend sweep of RIT with a goal and four assists against the Tigers. The Brighton, Mich., native’s goal came in the third period of game two to tie the game for Army. He capped his weekend by assisting on John Keranen's game-winning short-handed goal with 1:20 left in the contest. The winger had the Army power play rolling this weekend, recording three of his assists on the man-advantage. Bilek also contributed to a defensive effort that allowed only three goals and 50 shots on the weekend while blocking two in front of the Army net. This is his second AHA weekly honor this season.

HOCKEY ・ 2 DAYS AGO