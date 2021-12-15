ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free Curbside Pickup of COVID-19 Test Kits at Mesa Public Library

Mesa, Arizona
Mesa, Arizona
 3 days ago
  • Lead Mesa Public Library is now offering free curbside pickup of COVID-19 test kits Mondays through Saturdays from 10am to 12pm. No appointments are necessary

Mesa Public Library is now distributing BinaxNOW COVID-19 antigen self-test kits free to the public. The kits will be available only through curbside pickup Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Main Library, 64 E. First St.; Red Mountain Branch, 635 N. Power Road and Dobson Ranch Branch, 2425 S. Dobson Road. No appointments are necessary. Those seeking tests should call (480) 644-3311 when they arrive at the designated parking spots.

No library card is required, but recipients will need to provide their zip code. One kit will be provided per person. Each kit contains two tests. Since quantities are limited, they will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

For the safety of customers and staff, these kits will be available for pickup outside only. Patrons are urged not to enter the library if they are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms. An unexposed family member or friend should be sent to pick up a kit.

The BinaxNOW test kits are being distributed by Mesa Public Library in partnership with the Maricopa County Public Health. More information is available at https://www.mesalibrary.org/find/at-home-covid-19-testing-kits.

