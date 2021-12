Popular romance-adventure author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic places in her novels. However, while on tour promoting her latest book with her cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe), who wants her to lead him to the treasure referenced in her new story. Alan prepares to rescue Loretta, and the unlikely pair find themselves on an epic jungle adventure that will test their survival skills as they search for the ancient treasure. The upcoming movie will also star Brad Pitt. The Lost City releases in theaters in March 2022.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO