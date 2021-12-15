ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOMC Dot Plot and Central Tendencies from December 2021

By Greg Michalowski
forexlive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dot plot shows the average rate at the end of 2022 at 0.9% vs 0.3% in September. In 2023 2.4% vs 1.8%...

www.forexlive.com

forexlive.com

ECB's Villeroy: Probably relatively close to the inflation peak

The ECB revised higher their inflation forecasts yesterday and their growth lower. The German PPI data showed the highest y/y reading since 1951 and energy prices were largely to blame. As Adam pointed out yesterday energy prices are still high, so that means it is possible these pressures stay. Also,...
BUSINESS
forexlive.com

Markets lean risk off as central bank actions are considered

The move by the Fed was more hawkish as they signalled three interest rate hikes next year. The BoE are concerned about inflation (via higher wages) and have hiked as the first G7 central bank to move on rates. The ECB have said their PEPP is coming to an end. So, central banks are showing their hands. Inflation is more of a concern than Omicron right now.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stocks Mixed Amid Decisions From Central Banks

Stocks were mixed as major central banks took different approaches to the surge in both inflation and Covid-19 infections, following the Federal Reserve’s decision to tighten monetary policy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added around 120 points, or roughly 0.3%, Thursday. The S&P 500 slipped around 0.2%. The Nasdaq...
STOCKS
forexlive.com

FOMC helped Cryptos to hold important levels

Over the past 24 hours, total crypto market capitalisation rose by 2.1% to $2.24 trillion, recovering to the levels at the start of the week. Yesterday, the figure was close to the $2.0 trillion mark, but demand for risk assets recovery supported cryptos, providing around a 12% rise from the bottom to peak in the following four hours.
MARKETS
investing.com

The Fed’s New Dot Plot After Its December Rate Meeting

(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve’s so-called dot plot, which the U.S. central bank uses to signal its outlook for the path of interest rates, shows officials expect to raise the fed funds rate three times next year and three times in 2023, based on median projections. The Fed has kept its benchmark rate steady after sweeping into emergency action amid the coronavirus pandemic in March of last year with a full percentage-point cut.
U.S. POLITICS
forexlive.com

The USD moves post the FOMC decision

The market reaction after the FOMC decision has seen the dollar mostly higher but also mix against some currencies. Stocks are higher. Yields are higher crude oil is higher. The EURUSD fell below the low from last week's trading at 1.122662 a session low of 1.12208, but snapback higher to 1.1253 before moving back down. The current price is trading at 1.1234. Moving back below the swing lows from November 30 at 1.1233 and the swing low from December 7 at 1.12283 will be needed to increase the bearish bias.
MARKETS
investing.com

Fed Meeting: Faster Taper Looms But What Will The Dot Plot Reveal?

The Federal Reserve will conclude its final meeting of the year on Wednesday, announcing its decision at 19:00 GMT. Chair Jerome Powell has already dropped some hints as to what to expect after his hawkish pivot last week when he testified before Congress. Most FOMC members seem to be on board with accelerating the pace at which bond purchases are tapered given the relentless rise in inflation. The question is, will they be equally as hawkish when it comes to raising interest rates, or has the Omicron variant upset the rosy outlook for the US economy? Ahead of the meeting, dollar bulls are feeling reinvigorated.
BUSINESS
Financial Times

Fed official says first interest rate rise could come as soon as March

The Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as early as March in the face of “alarmingly high inflation”, according to a senior US central bank official. Christopher Waller, a Fed governor, on Friday endorsed the central bank’s decision this week to accelerate how quickly it scales back its asset purchase programme so that the stimulus ends altogether several months earlier than initially outlined in November.
BUSINESS
AFP

Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022

With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. The Fed earlier this week announced it will accelerate the end to its stimulus program after inflation last month saw its biggest jump in nearly four decades, with price increases on a wide array of goods hitting US consumers and businesses. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the decision announced Wednesday gives policymakers the ability to respond quickly with an increase in the benchmark lending rate, which he expects "will be warranted shortly after our asset purchases end" in the spring. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."
BUSINESS
Veronica Charnell Media

Will The Federal Government Approve Another Stimulus Check?

Photo Courtesy of Pepi Stojanovski @timbatec/UnsplashPepi Stojanovski. There has been so much conversation about the Budget, The Debt Ceiling, and Inflation no one is thinking about the Millions of Americans who signed a petition requesting a monthly stimulus check. Let us not forget there is a petition calling for another stimulus check with currently over 2 million signatures on change.org. The men and women who signed the petition represents “We The People”. This phrase is found as the first sentence in the United States Constitution that means the government gets all of its powers from all of the citizens of the United States of America. They are registered voters, so why is the $2,000 a month for every American Petition being ignored. Currently, there is little to no discussion in support of pushing this bill to the House of Representatives Floor.
forexlive.com

Fed's Waller: Inflation alarmingly high, hike will be warranted shortly after taper ends

Taper gives increased flexibility to adjust policy as early as the spring. Baseline outlook is for inflation to moderate but watching expectations closely. Waller is a hawk but calling for an quick rate hike after the sped-up taper is especially hawkish. This is certainly a shift. Previously he had said he wanted to have 'space' to hike as soon as Q2 but now he's calling for it.
BUSINESS

