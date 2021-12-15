ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, December 15

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xhlzc_0dNjWnnV00
Dec 15, 2021

Wednesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 2,231 newly reported cases and 54 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 10,018.

The figures on Wednesday relate to the 24-hour reporting period ending 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Dec. 7) is 10.3%. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations

Through Dec. 14, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 1,655 – up from the 1,636 reported on Dec. 13. Of those hospitalized, 371 people are in intensive care (up from 358) and 1,274 are in non-ICU care (down from 1,284).

The most ICU patients during the duration of the pandemic was 399 on Dec. 1, 2020.

There are currently only 17 staffed adult ICU beds available in the entire state – down from 21 on Dec. 13 – and 8 pediatric ICU beds available, which is down from 15 on Dec. 13.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Dec. 13, the state reported that 3,704,899 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,466,342 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 1,440,325 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 28%
  • 12-15: 62%
  • 16-17: 65%
  • 18-49: 69%
  • 50-64: 79%
  • 65+: 97%
  • Total population: 66.6%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 17%
  • 12-15: 57%
  • 16-17: 61%
  • 18-49: 65%
  • 50-64: 76%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 62.3%

According to the CDC, which cites data from September 2021, an unvaccinated person was 5.8 times more likely to get COVID-19 and 14 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than someone who is fully vaccinated.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 15,541,387 (up from 15,502,740)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: v (up from 3,701,044)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,466,342 (up from 3,459,000)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 1,440,325 (up from 1,418,056)
  • Positive cases: 971,667 (up from 969,450)
  • Reinfection cases: 11,678 (up from 11,583)
  • Deaths: 10,018 – 609 of which are "probable*" (up from 9,964)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 936,224 (up from 931,834)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

Comments / 0

