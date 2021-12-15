Titans LB Bud Dupree Returns to Practice

The Tennessee Titans have designated outside linebacker Bud Dupree to return to practice from the Injured Reserve list.

Dupree suffered an abdominal injury on Nov. 14 and has missed the last three games for the Titans. He'll open his 21-day window to return from IR Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Dupree signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Titans this offseason after the Steelers did not resign him. He's played in just seven games this season, including two starts, and has recorded seven tackles and a sack.

Dupree missed the second half of last season after tearing his ACL. He admitted after setbacks in the beginning of the year that he rushed his return.

"For me, it’s my mind being ahead of my body," Dupree said. "You’ve got to let things like that kind of heal. And I rushed it, kind of let my pride get in the way. I should have waited a little longer. I was so eager to get on the field for my new team, new city, new fans, try to make my place with the players."

