ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Titans LB Bud Dupree Returns to Practice

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 3 days ago

The Tennessee Titans have designated outside linebacker Bud Dupree to return to practice from the Injured Reserve list.

Dupree suffered an abdominal injury on Nov. 14 and has missed the last three games for the Titans. He'll open his 21-day window to return from IR Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Dupree signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Titans this offseason after the Steelers did not resign him. He's played in just seven games this season, including two starts, and has recorded seven tackles and a sack.

Dupree missed the second half of last season after tearing his ACL. He admitted after setbacks in the beginning of the year that he rushed his return.

"For me, it’s my mind being ahead of my body," Dupree said. "You’ve got to let things like that kind of heal. And I rushed it, kind of let my pride get in the way. I should have waited a little longer. I was so eager to get on the field for my new team, new city, new fans, try to make my place with the players."

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee Titans' practice squad protections for Week 15

The Tennessee Titans have chosen the four players they will protect on the practice squad ahead of the Week 15 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. According to the league’s transactions wire from Tuesday, the Titans are protecting quarterback Kevin Hogan, wide receiver Cody Hollister, defensive end Kevin Strong, and running back Jordan Wilkins.
NFL
AllSteelers

Steelers First Injury Report of Week 15 vs. Titans

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers open Week 15 with seven players who missed practice time. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral/shoulder), cornerback Joe Hade (foot) and defensive tackle Montravius Adams (illness) did not practice to begin the week. Inside linebacker Robert Spillane (knee), outside linebackers Alex Highsmith (quad) and T.J. Watt (groin),...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#The Injured Reserve#Ir#Acl
AllSteelers

Alex Highsmith on What He Learned From Bud Dupree

PITTSBURGH -- Alex Highsmith spent one season with the Bud Dupree on the Pittsburgh Steelers roster, but the veteran showed him plenty. Highsmith and Dupree will meet - hopefully - on the field this weekend when the Steelers host the Tennessee Titans. Dupree, who wasn't re-signed by Pittsburgh, signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with Tennessee this past offseason.
NFL
tennesseetitans.com

Quick Hits After Friday's Titans Practice

NASHVILLE – The Titans returned to the practice field on Friday to continue preparations for Sunday's game vs the Steelers at Heinz Field. -With rain in Nashville, the Titans moved Friday's practice into the team's indoor practice facility at Saint Thomas Sports Park. -Outside linebacker Bud Dupree, moved to...
NFL
WKRN News 2

Titans linebacker Bud Dupree takes first step back to playing

Titans star linebacker Bud Dupree was placed on the Return to Practice list Wednesday but remains on injured reserve with an abdominal injury. This is the standard move for players returning from injury. Players are allowed to practice without counting against the 53 man roster while the team assesses how they get thru practice and […]
NFL
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans activate Bud Dupree from IR ahead of Pittsburgh Steelers game

The Tennessee Titans have activated outside linebacker Bud Dupree from the injured reserve on Saturday, one day before the game at the Pittsburgh Steelers. Dupree has been out since the Nov. 14 game against the New Orleans Saints with an abdominal injury and will return to face his former team. The Steelers drafted Dupree in the first round in 2015, and Dupree totaled 39 1/2 sacks in six seasons in Pittsburgh. ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
tennesseetitans.com

New Titans LB Zach Cunningham Ready to Do His Part

NASHVILLE – Zach Cunningham is back in Nashville, and back with coach Mike Vrabel. And, now with the Titans, the playmaking linebacker finds himself in a race for a playoff spot. Cunningham sounds like he's happy about it. "(Being) in Nashville four years at Vandy, being able to come...
NFL
FanSided

Black and Yellow: Bud Dupree ready to get revenge on Steelers

As the Pittsburgh Steelers get set to face off against the Tennessee Titans, they’ll have to be prepared to see a familiar face: Bud Dupree. It hasn’t been all that long since Bud Dupree was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Once a fairly productive linebacker for Pittsburgh, Dupree is now a member of the Tennessee Titans. It sure seems like he’s ready to face off against his former team.
NFL
The Spun

Jaguars Wideout Shares What Really Happened With Urban Meyer

Last weekend, a troubling report emerged about Urban Meyer and his “run-ins” with multiple players and coaches. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Meyer’s criticism of the Jaguars bothered veteran wideout Marvin Jones so much that he left the facility one day. He needed to be convinced by the rest of the team to come back.
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Deion Sanders Very Clear

On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.
NFL
FanSided

Former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith signs with division rival in sketchy move

Week 15 is officially drunk. So much so, in fact, that a move like former Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith signing with the Giants could slide under the radar. Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019 with Dallas, but has fallen off ever since. The horrific ACL and MCL tears that allowed him to fall to the Cowboys in the first place definitely played a role in his eventual downfall.
NFL
FanSided

3 college programs crazy enough to hire Urban Meyer

After a disastrous and ugly exit from the Jacksonville Jaguars, there may be some college programs crazy enough to hire him. The Jacksonville Jaguars were always taking a risk in hiring Urban Meyer as their head coach, considering his exits from his previous college football gigs. There were many that were skeptical that Meyer would last more than a year in the NFL. Sure enough, Meyer did not even last a full season.
NFL
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
681
Followers
1K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy