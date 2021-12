Early Monday morning a potential crisis was averted with a man who tried to steal a semi-truck in Kennewick. Around 12:45 AM a 9-1-1 call came from a trucker, who said somebody was trying to break into his truck and pointing a gun at him. The suspect told the driver he wanted to steal his truck. The location of the incident was not released by Police.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 6 DAYS AGO