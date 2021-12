If love means never having to say you’re sorry (it doesn’t), then being a member of the media means never having to admit you were wrong (it does). I wouldn’t write about the Jussie Smollett case and his conviction for lying about a hoax he perpetrated if it didn’t reflect something seriously wrong in the culture. Smollett was convicted in Chicago last week of faking an attack by a supposed Trump-MAGA man he claimed uttered racist and homophobic slurs.

