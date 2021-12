Thursday’s budget update will forecast one million jobs will be created over the next four years and unemployment will fall to 4.25% by June 2023. In an upbeat economic assessment, the Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook will estimate that more than 13.8 million people will be employed by June 2025. This is 150,000 more people employed across the economy than the May budget estimated. Unemployment – 5.2% in October – is forecast to be 4.5% in the June quarter next year. The 2023 June quarter 4.25% level would be the lowest since September 2008. Strong employment growth is expected to see the employment...

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO