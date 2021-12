How many of you got a letter/notice about the 125-foot cell tower being built on "Pittman Properties Limited" owned property on/off East Columbia St.?. It only gives a general location of "West of Olive and North of Spruce.” This means it's going to be between two schools. Don't let them kid you about health effects. Please look at www.change.org/ will give you an idea of a few. Also, read up on how your property values go down 20% or more in the surrounding areas. www.parealtors.org/cell-towers-impact-property-values/ has what you need to know. Why in the middle of town? Don't they have room in their own back yard? Well, it will pay the taxes on the land for them like a deer lease even if you do lose 20% to 30% of your home’s value! A house selling for $100.000 is suddenly worth $70,000 to $80,000!

MAGNOLIA, AR ・ 12 DAYS AGO