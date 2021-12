Most of us think of flounder as a relatively shallow water target. This makes perfect sense, since they can be found in bays, passes, and the surf. Truth be told, however, deeper structures out in the ocean often hold good concentrations of flatfish. In fact, the 50 to 100 foot depths can produce flounder catches that are totally off the hook. If, that is, you fish for them a bit differently. The Texas flounder fishery opens back up mid December so now is a good time to learn more about catching them in deep watwer.

