ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Why are ‘diet’ sodas disappearing from store shelves?

By Christian Saclao
geekspin
geekspin
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Retail stores’ soda aisle has changed a lot in the past few years. For one, soft drink lovers may notice a lot less “diet” beverages today than they used to. And that’s because many “diet” sodas are disappearing — or at least, getting new packaging with the branding “zero...

geekspin.co

Comments / 148

HeilHochul
5d ago

if the government cared about us the way the claim to with covid, it would all be pulled from the shelves, along with half the rest of the grocery store.

Reply(5)
38
KIMCM
5d ago

these young people are so used to getting their way, why dont people have the guts to say stop this is ridiculous. grow up be an adult

Reply(8)
28
really fed up
5d ago

All soft drinks are bad for you. Drink in moderation. I personally don't drink them.Water ,unsweetened tea ,coffee and juice for me.

Reply(13)
16
Related
Mashed

The Real Reason You're Seeing Less Diet Soda In Stores

When Royal Crown Cola debuted Diet-Rite Cola in 1958, the company marketed it toward diabetics (via Our Everyday Life). However, as Diet-Rite Cola quickly became one of the nation's best selling sodas, companies like Pepsi and Coca-Cola began noticing that most consumers were actually not diabetics, but dieters, and quickly invented their own comparable products to compete in the diet soda market (via Fast Company). Fast forward to 2021 and CNN has recently reported that diet sodas are an increasingly scarce find in retailers, and have instead been replaced with soft drinks labeled as "zero sugar" — indeed, sodas like Canada Dry, 7Up, A&W, and Sunkist have all rebranded from "diet" to "zero sugar." But why make such a seemingly small switch-up? It's all a marketing strategy aimed toward younger generations, including Millennials and Generation Zers. Chief Marketing Officer of PepsiCo Beverages North America Greg Lyons chimed in on the topic, stating, "Younger people just don't like the word 'diet.'"
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Coffee Mate Creamers, Ranked Worst To Best

It's no secret that Americans love coffee, whether it's a bold brew from a local coffee shop, a quick pod at home, or a flavorful concocted treat at either location. They love it strong, mild, regular, and sweet, and they can consume one or multiple cups each day. American coffee habits are certainly varied across the land, but if you're not a fan of flavored, sweet coffees, you may be unaware of just how many flavors of creamer are available in grocery stores throughout the country.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Nearly 20% Agree This Is The Worst Store Bought Ice Cream Brand

How much do you love ice cream? If you're a fan of desserts in general, chances are you routinely crave this sweet, rich, frozen treat that always seems to hit the spot — whether it's enjoyed piled high on a waffle cone, buried under an avalanche of sundae toppings, or eaten straight from the pint. And while it's great fun to make your own ice cream or grab some at your local scoop shop, virtually every supermarket in the U.S. features freezer cases chock full of an almost staggering variety of brands and flavors to enjoy at home.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diet Sodas#Soda Sales#Pepsi Zero Sugar#Food Drink#Millennials#Generation Z Canada Dry#7up#A W#Sunkist#Dr Pepper#The Baltimore Sun#Coca Cola Zero Sugar#Rabobank#Cnn Business
WSET

Coca-Cola recall: Throw out these sodas and juices immediately

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — If you have a Coca-Cola, Minute Maid, or Sprite product in your fridge; you should take a look at two recent recalls by Coca-Cola. Food Safety Network reported that the products were recalled because they might contain metal objects. Coca-Cola recalled three Minute Maid products that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Ice Cream Recall Affects 8,000 Pounds of Product

A new recall on ice cream impacts thousands of pounds of product in the southeastern U.S., so those with a sweet tooth may want to check their freezer. This week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a recall of certain products from the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association. Thankfully, in this case, the recall is not because of some sort of contamination, but because of extra ingredients which were not on the label.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Popculture

Serious Drink Recall Issued, and You Might Need to Check Your Fridge ASAP

Kraft Heinz has issued urgent recalls for powdered Kool-Aid Tropical Punch and Country Time Lemonade drink mixes, warning that the products might contain small pieces of sharp metal and glass. According to a report by NPR, the recall applies to 19-ounce and 82-ounce containers of both products, and "on-the-go" sticks as well. Customers can return the products to the store for a refund or simply throw them away.
RETAIL
shefinds

4 Foods No One Should Be Buying At The Grocery Store In 2022--Yikes!

It almost feels like it’s impossible to keep track of what foods are safe to eat and what foods aren’t anymore. With the prominence of social media, it seems like there are an endless number of opinions from “health experts” saying there’s a new toxic food on the market that needs to be eliminated from your diet. For this reason, grocery shopping can be incredibly stressful. While there is no single food that should be villainized or eliminated altogether, it’s important to know how certain ingredients may impact your body and adjust your diet accordingly. Here are four foods to consider cutting back on during your next grocery trip.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BGR.com

Urgent recall: If you have any of these drinks, throw them out now

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: $159 AirPods Pro, Oculus Quest 2, Philips Hue, DNA tests, Bose, more We covered the Kool-Aid Recall earlier this week, with Kraft Heinz announcing that the beverage might contain traces of glass or metal pieces. The company said the particles do not pose a serious threat. But it recalled the impacted products out of an abundance of caution. Now, it turns out that multiple additional Kraft Heinz beverages might contain traces of glass and metal. As a result, the manufacturer has upgraded the recall alert to include the following drinks: Country Time Lemonade, Tang, and Arizona Tea...
RETAIL
Woman's World

Storing Bread in This Container Keeps It Soft and Fresh Without Cluttering Your Counter

Bread is my favorite carb (well, maybe right after pasta). Whether I pick up a freshly baked artisan loaf from my local bakery or grab a package from the grocery store, I want to savor every slice. There’s nothing quite like a fluffy, fresh bite of bread — but before I have time to enjoy the whole loaf, it’s often gone stale. That’s why I love this smart technique to keep bread fresher longer: Store your loaf in an empty cereal container!
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

What Are Circus Peanuts And How Are They Actually Made?

It's safe to say that circus peanuts fall in the same category as candy corn, black licorice, and Peeps — as all of these sweets have been deemed polarizing to candy eaters everywhere. You either love them, or you can't stand the mere thought of their texture and taste. Often topping the list of the worst candies ever made are these circus peanuts, which have miraculously maintained a devoted fan base since their debut in the 19th century (per CandyFavorites.com).
INDUSTRY
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
WSLS

Coca-Cola recall: Officials say some juices, canned soda may contain metal

You may want to double-check your fridge! The Coca-Cola Company announced two recalls, saying there may be “foreign matter” in some of its products. Food Safety News reported that some Minute Maid juices packaged in 59-ounce cartons have been recalled after officials say washers and metal bolts may have fallen into the beverages.
FOOD SAFETY
komando.com

Check your fridge! Metal found in Coke, Sprite and Minute Maid cans

If you have stocked up on soda drinks this holiday season, you better check the labels. Several products have been recalled, which can be dangerous to consume. Tap or click here to read about a recent baby cereal recalled from Walmart. Issued through two separate recalls, the drinks have been...
FOOD SAFETY
geekspin

geekspin

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
328K+
Views
ABOUT

Technology, trends and entertainment for geeks.

 https://geekspin.co

Comments / 0

Community Policy