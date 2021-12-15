ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

Beloit Police looking for suspects who opened fire on mother and her child

By WTVO
 2 days ago

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Police in Beloit are asking the public’s help to catch the driver of a white Chevrolet Malibu who opened fire on a woman and her small child on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the woman and her child were traveling in a vehicle in the area of Park Avenue and Bushnell Street around 7:22 a.m. when a black male, wearing an orange and black coat, opened fire on them.

No one was injured, police said, but the woman’s car suffered gunshot damage.

Anyone with information on the crime or the suspect is asked to call Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two teens shot, one man dead after 2 Rockford shootings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police responded to multiple shooting scenes on Wednesday night. The first happened near 12th Avenue and 7th Street. A 16-year-old male and 18-year-old male sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to the Rockford Police Department. Markers were on the ground as police investigated. There was a scene on South 2nd Street, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
