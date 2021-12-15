ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets Game Preview Podcast | Jets at Dolphins (S1E14)

newyorkjets.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHosts Ethan Greenberg and Cynthia Frelund dive into the Jets matchup in Miami with the Dolphins...

www.newyorkjets.com

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins get two RBs back off COVID list; Brian Flores on Damon Arnette acquisition

For the first time in the past week, the Miami Dolphins are removing players from the reserve/COVID-19 list instead of adding them. The Dolphins have running backs Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed returning to practice on Friday, coach Brian Flores said in a web conference before the day’s drills. The team officially announced their activation shortly thereafter. Gaskin was originally placed on ...
NFL
Yardbarker

Jets' George Fant Doubtful to Play Against Dolphins

The Jets are getting some playmakers back from injury on Sunday against the Dolphins. Losing left tackle George Fant to a knee injury, however, could have just as much of an impact on this contest, in a negative way. Listed as doubtful, Fant didn't practice at all this week. Head...
NFL
OCRegister

Who has the edge? Dolphins (6-7) vs. Jets (3-10)

Here’s a look at how the Miami Dolphins (6-7) and New York Jets (3-10) match up in six key areas ahead of Sunday’s Week 13 game at Hard Rock Stadium (1 p.m., CBS):. When the Dolphins run: Running backs Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed have been cleared to return after spending most of the past week in COVID protocols, but Phillip Lindsay hasn’t been cleared to return yet. Miami was prepared to not allow their potential absences alter its game plan. Averaging 28 rushing attempts over the five-game winning streak, the Dolphins want to maintain a commitment to the run and balance in the run-pass-option offense.
NFL
elitesportsny.com

Jets at Dolphins Week 15 Preview: Who to watch, odds, best bets

ESNY previews the upcoming Jets-Dolphins Week 15 matchup down in Miami. The Jets are eliminated from playoff contention for the 11th consecutive season. That’s the longest active streak in the NFL, just in case you need a reminder on how bad this organization has been over the last decade or so.
NFL
The Phinsider

New York Jets @ Miami Dolphins - Live Game Thread & Game Information

The New York Jets will travel to South Florida this weekend to take on our Miami Dolphins. Our Dolphins are coming off a bye week but before the bye week this team had ripped off five wins in a row. With a win today over the Jets the Dolphins not only keep their shot at the playoffs alive but they will also get to .500 on the season after starting one and seven.
NFL
Boston

Patriots’ lead shrinks in AFC East; remain above Titans in conference

The Bills and Dolphins walked away with wins on Sunday while the Titans lost to the Steelers. Sunday was a bit of a good news, bad news day for the Patriots. For starters, they woke up coming off a 27-17 loss to the Colts the night before, dropping their record to 9-5 on the season. With the loss, they also dropped from the top spot in the AFC as the 10-4 Chiefs are now the conference leader.
NFL
newyorkjets.com

Jets-Dolphins 3 Takeaways | Green & White Come Up Short After Hot Start

The Jets tried to pull out the stops on Sunday against the Dolphins, but Miami broke a late tie on an 11-yard scoring pass from Tua Tagovailoa to DeVante Parker with 3:37 remaining and the 'Fins held on for a 31-24 victory at Hard Rock Stadium. WR-KR Braxton Berrios got...
NFL
dolphinstalk.com

Post Game Wrap Up Show: Dolphins Beat Jets to Go To 7-7

On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show, Mike and Tom break down the Dolphins’ 6th straight victory with a win over the NY Jets. They discuss Miami being at .500 for the first time since early September of the year and where their playoff odds currently stand as of Sunday evening. They breakdown the game and talk about Tua’s poor performance, Duke Johnson carrying the load on the offense and he is now the teams starting running back the rest of the season, and how the defense really turned it on in the 2nd half and played much better than they did in the first half. Mike and Tom pass out some game balls and look ahead to the CHRIS SIMMS BOWL (Dolphins vs Saints) coming up on Monday, December 27th. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show.
NFL
miamidolphins.com

Mailbag: Week 15 Dolphins vs Jets

It's the end of the week and that means it's time to answer your questions! The Dolphins are back at Hard Rock Stadium after the bye to take on the New York Jets, and as we do weekly, we want to hear from you!. We'll dive into three questions posed...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dave Hyde: Duke Johnson comes home again with a Dolphins performance to cherish

There were Saturdays Duke Johnson saw football as his future, and Sundays he saw it as a business, but all these games later he saw it as something he never expected to again. It was something we’d all like to see for ourselves again, just once, even if we know we can’t. He saw it as a college kid again. “It was just like my college days,” he said late Sunday afternoon, a smile creasing his ...
NFL
dolphinstalk.com

Easy Win Turned Tough Out: Jets / Dolphins Preview

The Miami Dolphins are coming off a Bye Week and were expected to have an easy time notching a win against the New York Jets. The “C” word though knocked out Jaylen Waddle and Jevon Holland for this week’s game.
NFL
newyorkjets.com

These Jets Seek to Be Difference Makers in Annual Trip to Miami

A lot will be the same about the Jets trip to South Florida to play the Miami Dolphins this afternoon. The game will be played at Hard Rock Stadium, which is what this multiply named venue in Miami Gardens has been called for the past six years. The weather will...
NFL

