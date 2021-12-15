ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venus Retrograde Is Here, & It’s Asking Us To Face The Chaotic Mess Of 2021

By Elizabeth Gulino
Refinery29
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting on December 19 and lasting until January 29, Venus will station retrograde in the practical and ambitious sign of Capricorn. The last time Venus went retrograde, the world looked a little different. It was May of 2020 and we were in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic, trying to figure...

Comments / 0

