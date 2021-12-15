ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Police: woman shoots ex-boyfriend during break-in

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
HOUSTON — Police in Houston, Texas, say a man tried to break into his ex-girlfriend’s house, but she shot him.

Investigators say the man used a concrete paver to break through a glass door into his ex’s apartment, where the woman was inside with her new boyfriend, KTRK reported.

Investigators say the man chased the victim through the apartment, before she grabbed a gun and opened fire, KHOU reported. The man was shot three times and tried to run before collapsing in the apartment complex.

Police said the suspect is expected to survive and will likely face charges for the break-in, but the ex-girlfriend is unlikely to face any, WTRK reported.

