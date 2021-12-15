ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2024 GMC Sierra Electric Full-Size Pickup Truck to Join EV Silverado, Hummer Soon-ish

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor those who can't afford the 2022 GMC Hummer EV electric pickup truck, the electric GMC Sierra could be a more reasonably priced option when it goes into production in 2023. General Motors posted a teaser of the new, other electric GMC today with promises we will see the premium electric...

MotorBiscuit

The Chevy Silverado EV Already Has 1 Incredible Advantage

The battle between electric trucks is starting to get spicy, especially with the Chevy Silverado EV on the way. The Ford F-150 Lightning should be a little nervous because the electric Chevrolet Silverado already makes the competition look weak. The Chevy Silverado EV has more range. One of the most...
CarBuzz.com

New Electric Pickup Truck Ready To Embarrass Tesla's Cybertruck

The first wave of electric trucks is about to hit the US car market, and while major competitors such as the Tesla Cybertruck, Ford's F-150 Lighting, and the highly anticipated Hummer EV Pickup, are set to sell in large quantities, smaller players like Rivian with its R1T Truck are also looking for a piece of the EV pie. And now another newcomer is planning on joining the race. EV startup EdisonFuture recently showcased its EF1-T pickup and EF1-V commercial van at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show and made quite the impression with its sleek designs and impressive performance. The startup, which forms part of Chinese renewable energy company SPI, has some big plans for the future and hopes to start deliveries in 2025.
MotorTrend Magazine

The Best Pickup Trucks to Buy in 2022

Ask anyone what they picture a work vehicle as, and a pickup truck will likely come to mind. But it's also clear that these capable, practical vehicles have become so much more than utilitarian machines over the years. For decades, trucks have topped the sales charts and now serve as daily transportation for millions of Americans. Trucks have become so much a part of daily life ,that many now boast just as much—if not more—luxury and refinement as actual luxury cars. The full-size half-ton pickup is at the heart of the truck segment—with the top dogs such as sFord F-150, the Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra, and Ram 1500 powering millions of sales. But the midsize pickup truck has seen a resurgence of late thanks to the Chevrolet Colorado, the Ford Ranger, and others, while heavy-duty (HD) rigs are the choice for the toughest work and heaviest hauling. And don't forget the recently revived compact truck class, with some truly interesting competition from Hyundai and Ford. We've tested and reviewed all the trucks for sale in America today; read on to see which are the best compact, midsize, full-size, and HD pickups you can buy right now.
Truth About Cars

Ford Has Officially Run Out of Maverick Pickups

Word on the street is that Ford’s new “compact” pickup has been such as smashing success that the automaker is fresh out of product — at least in hybrid guise. While the 2.0-liter turbo offers substantially more power and towing capability, the default 2.5-liter Duratec four-cylinder gasoline engine with a hybrid electric motor still produces an agreeable 191 horsepower and 173 lb-ft of torque. Mated to Ford’s e-CVT gearbox, the Environmental Protection Agency suggest the pickup delivers 42 mpg around town and 33 mpg on the highway. Considering that the vehicle retails just below $20,000 (before you account for taxes and dealer fees), offers a conservatively sized truck bed, and seats five, it’s little wonder that Ford’s tapped out in an era where people are being forced to tighten their belts.
CarBuzz.com

There's Going To Be A Lot Of Angry Toyota Tundra Buyers

In the market for the completely redesigned 2022 Toyota Tundra? If so, you'd better act fast otherwise you could be waiting far longer than expected. The first batch of deliveries are due in dealerships next month and like its smaller midsized sibling, the Tacoma, the full-size Tundra won't last long.
Gear Patrol

Chevy's Next Pickup Truck Will Be 'Unmatched,' GM CEO Says

By now, we're all quickly becoming aware of the capability and potential of electric vehicles. Trading in internal-combustion engines and tanks full of liquid fossil juice for electric motors and battery packs not only makes cars and trucks more environmentally friendly and easier to maintain, it also makes it easy to make vehicles that pack more power and capability than their ICE-powered forebears. (Witness Tesla's supercar-stomping Model S Plaid or Rivian's R1T pickup, which is racking up awards left and right.)
CarBuzz.com

Ford F-Series Is Destroying Ram And Chevy For 45th Consecutive Year

Although several automakers experienced a decline in sales in November relative to the same month a year ago, it hasn't been bad news for everyone. Kia already surpassed its previous record for the highest sales in America in a single year. For Ford, there's also a lot to be upbeat about. The Blue Oval was the only major US automaker to see a year-on-year sales jump in November. Unsurprisingly, this achievement was bolstered by the consistently strong sales of the brand's F-Series trucks. Ford says that the F-Series is now strongly positioned to emerge as the best-selling truck lineup for what would be the 45th consecutive year, a remarkable streak.
Gear Patrol

Ford Announced It Has a Game-Changing New Truck Coming

Ford unveiled its all-electric pickup truck, the F-150 Lightning, for the first time last spring (and gave us a ride in the prototype). That vehicle will hit the market next year and is proving more popular than Ford anticipated. But Ford is already working on its successor and a range of other electric trucks.
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Ford Maverick WAS the Cheapest Pickup Truck – Until This Happened

It’s been a tough year to try to buy a pickup truck. The chip shortage has caused car manufacturers to struggle to produce the number of trucks they usually do. Supply chain disruptions have also contributed to pickup trucks and other vehicles not being built and delivered the way they normally would. All of this has led to the price of new and used pickup trucks (and other vehicles) to skyrocket, with no sign of coming down. The 2022 Ford Maverick is one of those trucks, according to Consumer Reports. It was one of the cheapest pickup trucks that you could buy, but now the price is so high, you just might want to hold off on buying one for awhile.
Fox News

Ford shut down the electric F-150 Lightning reservation system. Here's why

Sorry, you weren't lightning-quick enough. Ford has stopped accepting reservations for the upcoming F-150 Lightning pickup to prepare to begin converting the ones it has into orders before production kicks off next spring. Reservation holders are also being informed that they' weill be able to start placing orders in January,...
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Mustang Is Now CR’s Lowest Rated American Sports Car

Earlier this year, Consumer Reports published a list of the highest scoring American vehicles, and at the time, the 2021 Ford Mustang prevailed over the Chevrolet Camaro and Dodge Challenger to become the publication’s highest rated American sports car. But circumstances have changed, and as Ford Authority previously reported, the organization recently concluded that the 2022 Ford Mustang is expected to boast well below average reliability, as owners have encountered issues with the pony car’s transmission and infotainment system, among other problem areas. Unfortunately, due to the Mustang’s poor showing on its most recent survey, Consumer Reports has downgraded the muscle car’s rating, and its overall score is now lower than its chief American rivals.
CNBC

Ford stops reservations for F-150 Lightning electric pickup due to strong demand, CEO tells Cramer

Ford CEO Jim Farley said Thursday that interest in the automaker's soon-to-launch F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck is so great that it had to stop taking reservations. "We are completely oversubscribed with our battery electric vehicles, Lightning especially," Farley said in an interview during a special live online event, "CNBC Investing Club: Jim Cramer's Game Plan for 2022."
fordauthority.com

Ford Mustang Hoonicorn Returns To Battle 4,000 HP Corvette: Video

Over the last several months, we’ve seen Ken Block’s Ford Mustang Hoonicorn drag race all sorts of vehicles, including a Ford GT Carbon Edition, a Chevrolet Caprice “donk,” a Ford trophy truck, and a one-off McLaren Senna Merlin. However, after Block and Ford ended their decade-long relationship back in January, the head Hoonigan sold off a host of his Blue Oval rides, including the Hoonitruck, which is essentially a pickup version of the Ford Mustang Hoonicorn. Block hasn’t given up his insane pony car, however, and recently pitted it against a 4,000 horsepower Chevrolet Corvette.
CarBuzz.com

Canada Is Furious With America Over Electric Vehicles

The Biden administration really wants Americans to buy electrified vehicles, ranging from the Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in to full-blown electrics like the Ford F-150 Lightning. Also part of the Build Back America Act is the additional financial incentives for consumers when they buy American-made, union-built EVs. Automakers whose factory employees are not unionized, such as Toyota, Honda, Volkswagen, and Tesla, are not at all thrilled. But these EV tax credits are also angering America's neighbors north and south.
Autoweek.com

Rivian R1T Beats Tesla, Ford, and GMC to Market

The Rivian R1T is the first fully electric pickup truck in customer hands. With four electric motors driving all four wheels, total system power is a whopping 835 hp and 908 lb-ft of torque, enough to tow 11,000 pounds. Prices start at $68,575, or $74,075 for the Launch Edition, which...
