Ericom Customers — Staying Ahead of CVE-2021-44228

By JOHN PETERSON
securityboulevard.com
 4 days ago

CVE-2021-44228 is an easily exploited vulnerability in a Java-based library known as Apache Log4j 2 that allows developers of internet services or internet-connected products to log data in their app, including data that users provide. In the case of this specific vulnerability, cybercriminals can access a lookup mechanism in the software...

securityboulevard.com

