Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The suddenly famous election denier behind the circulation of a PowerPoint filled with plans to overturn the 2020 election has a long history of election subversion attempts in multiple states. Retired Army Col. Phil Waldron also has close ties to former President Donald Trump’s legal team and served as one of its key […] The post How an election denier’s fan club got its start in the states appeared first on Florida Phoenix.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO