Public Health

Europe Ramps Up Covid Vaccine Drive For Children As Omicron Rampages

By Daniel Silva with AFP bureaus
International Business Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEurope stepped up vaccinations of children aged five to 11 against Covid-19 Wednesday, as the EU's health agency warned immunisation alone would not stop the rapid rise of the Omicron variant. Croatia, Germany, Greece, Hungary and Spain were among those opening up their inoculation drives to younger kids, with...

NewsBreak
Coronavirus
